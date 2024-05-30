International
Top Hungarian Diplomat Criticizes NATO Plans to Let Ukraine Strike Inside Russia
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto decried NATO plans to let Ukraine use Western-supplied weapons to hit targets in Russia as "insane," warning that Russia’s response would be multifold.
"I think it is an insane idea because, as we have seen before, Russia will respond. There is no lack of munitions or equipment in Russia. Its response will be multifold," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters in Brussels. The Hungarian minister called for an end to "this madness" before it spiraled out of control. Szijjarto also criticized a proposal made by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that NATO take over the coordination of military aid to Ukraine, giving the alliance a more active role in the conflict. Szijjarto argued that NATO was wiping out its own red lines. Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed he was in favor of lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on "legitimate targets" on Russian territory.
Top Hungarian Diplomat Criticizes NATO Plans to Let Ukraine Strike Inside Russia

13:48 GMT 30.05.2024
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto decried NATO plans to let Ukraine use Western-supplied weapons to hit targets in Russia as "insane," warning that Russia's response would be multifold.
"I think it is an insane idea because, as we have seen before, Russia will respond. There is no lack of munitions or equipment in Russia. Its response will be multifold," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters in Brussels.
The Hungarian minister called for an end to "this madness" before it spiraled out of control.
Szijjarto also criticized a proposal made by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that NATO take over the coordination of military aid to Ukraine, giving the alliance a more active role in the conflict. Szijjarto argued that NATO was wiping out its own red lines.
Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed he was in favor of lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on "legitimate targets" on Russian territory.
