https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/zelenskys-office-instructs-ukrainian-officials-to-criticize-us-china-leaders---reports-1118709017.html

Zelensky's Office Instructs Ukrainian Officials to Criticize US, China Leaders - Reports

Zelensky's Office Instructs Ukrainian Officials to Criticize US, China Leaders - Reports

Sputnik International

Ukrainian officials have been instructed to publicly criticize US and Chinese leaders for their reluctance to attend the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

2024-05-30T23:39+0000

2024-05-30T23:39+0000

2024-05-30T23:39+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

ukraine

switzerland

financial times

ukrainian conflict

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115567037_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6de0e1646005c4b8aed146aad5d5ca99.jpg

The memo, issued earlier this week, reportedly contains talking points for conversations with Western partners about the peace summit. There has been "paranoia" inside Zelensky's office in recent months regarding the summit, a senior Ukrainian official was cited as saying. Another senior Ukrainian official said that Zelensky had become more "emotional and nervous" due to the battlefield situation, the report read. He is also concerned that Washington could enter into negotiations with Moscow, the official added.Zelensky "thinks they want the war to go away before the [US] election," the official said. Switzerland will host a peace conference on Ukraine not far off from the city of Lucerne from June 15-16. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.Biden will probably skip the summit, as he is scheduled to be in California for a campaign fundraiser at the time, Bloomberg reported last week. On Tuesday, Zelensky once again called on Biden to attend the upcoming event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/sergey-lavrov-full-interview-us-missile-threats-strategic-partnership-with-china-ukraine-conflict-1118689147.html

ukraine

switzerland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky foreign policy, ukrainian foreign policy, west support zelensky, ukraine us relations