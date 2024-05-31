https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/china-refused-to-take-part-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine---reports-1118710026.html

China Refuses to Take Part in Swiss Conference on Ukraine - Report

China has confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited, Reuters reported citing sources.

Beijing declined the invitation because conditions for its participation were not met, the report said.Earlier, commenting on Kiev's call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the summit in Switzerland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.Switzerland will host a peace conference on Ukraine not far off from the city of Lucerne from June 15-16. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.

