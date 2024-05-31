https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/china-refused-to-take-part-in-swiss-conference-on-ukraine---reports-1118710026.html
China Refuses to Take Part in Swiss Conference on Ukraine - Report
China Refuses to Take Part in Swiss Conference on Ukraine - Report
Sputnik International
China has confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited, Reuters reported citing sources.
2024-05-31T04:20+0000
2024-05-31T04:20+0000
2024-05-31T04:45+0000
world
switzerland
china
ukraine
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110897010_0:168:3043:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_ff238e5b1c0271242c56bd5cb7de13e0.jpg
Beijing declined the invitation because conditions for its participation were not met, the report said.Earlier, commenting on Kiev's call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the summit in Switzerland, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.Switzerland will host a peace conference on Ukraine not far off from the city of Lucerne from June 15-16. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/lavrov-reveals-zelenskys-hysterical-demand-for-support-in-switzerland-talks-1118559296.html
switzerland
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110897010_156:0:2885:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f037fe101396d66079a06cffbf5b610e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
swiss conference on ukraine, peace conference, china
swiss conference on ukraine, peace conference, china
China Refuses to Take Part in Swiss Conference on Ukraine - Report
04:20 GMT 31.05.2024 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 31.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited, Reuters reported citing sources.
Beijing declined the invitation because conditions for its participation were not met, the report said.
Earlier, commenting on Kiev's call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the summit in Switzerland
, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China supports convening an international peace conference to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, which is recognized by both Moscow and Kiev.
Switzerland will host a peace conference on Ukraine not far off from the city of Lucerne from June 15-16. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited.