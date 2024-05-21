https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/lavrov-reveals-zelenskys-hysterical-demand-for-support-in-switzerland-talks-1118559296.html

Lavrov Reveals Zelensky's 'Hysterical' Demand for Support in Switzerland Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Ukrainian president strongly demanded support for his "peace formula" while discussing the upcoming Switzerland "peace conference" with foreign diplomats in Kiev.

Russia's top diplomat has exposed that the Ukrainian president "hysterically" demanded that other nations back his proposed "peace formula" ahead of a 'Peace Conference' that is to be held in Switzerland next month."We have information - we have the ability to receive information that is not usually intended for publication. At the end of April, while discussing this idea [Zelensky's 'peace formula'] with foreign diplomats in Kiev, Zelensky, according to some participants, mostly improvised in a chaotic manner, almost hysterically demanded support for his peace formula as a means to force Russia to its knees," Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Kazakhstan.Switzerland will host a peace conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 near Lucerne with up to 120 heads of state expected to participate. Vladimir Khokhlov, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bern, previously told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to participate in the summit and that Moscow would not participate in any case. He added that the heavily promoted idea of a peace conference is unacceptable for Russia as it "involves another attempt to push through the unworkable 'peace formula' that ignores Russian interests."Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that the negotiating process on Ukraine without Russia's involvement is meaningless, but it is necessary to understand what peace formula will be discussed at the summit in Switzerland.Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has legislatively prohibited them. The West calls on Russia to negotiate but at the same time ignores Kiev's constant refusal to engage in dialogue. Earlier, the Kremlin stated that there are currently no preconditions for the situation in Ukraine to move towards a peaceful resolution and Russia's absolute priority is to achieve the goals of the special operation, which is currently possible only by military means. Kremlin officials have said that the situation in Ukraine could move towards peace only if the de facto situation and new realities are taken into account, and that all of Moscow's demands are well known.

