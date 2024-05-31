https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ex-speaker-of-irans-parliament-larijani-registers-for-presidential-election---reports-1118712799.html

Ex-Speaker of Iran's Parliament Larijani Registers for Presidential Election - Reports

The former speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Larijani, one of the most famous Iranian politicians, has registered his candidacy for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election, Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Friday.

The registration of candidates for Iran's snap presidential election, called after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, began on May 30 and the final list of participants will be presented on June 11. Larijani attended the election headquarters at the Iranian Interior Ministry at the beginning of the second day of registration and submitted his candidacy for the 14th presidential election, becoming the sixth nominee, the news agency reported. Candidates will be able to conduct a two-week election campaign from June 12 to June 26, media reported earlier in the month. Currently, Larijani serves as an advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a member of the country's Expediency Discernment Council, the news agency reported. He previously served as speaker and deputy of parliament, minister of culture and Islamic guidance, and head of Iran's state television and radio company. Larijani participated in the 2005 presidential race and came in sixth with more than 1.7 million votes. He also registered for the 2021 presidential election, but the country's Guardian Council rejected his candidacy for failing to meet requirements. On May 19, Raisi's helicopter crashed on its way back to Iran from a visit in neighboring Azerbaijan. The late president's delegation included Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who also died in the crash. Preliminary findings of an official Iranian probe suggest the helicopter caught fire after hitting a hilltop amid thick fog.

iran

