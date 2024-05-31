https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/houthis-attack-us-aircraft-carrier-in-red-sea-after-us-uk-strikes---movement-member-1118716029.html
Houthis Attack US Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea After US, UK Strikes - Movement Member
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, has launched missile and UAV attacks on a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in response to the bombing of the country, Houthi political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik on Friday.
Late on Thursday, US and UK military aircraft carried out 13 strikes on positions the Houthis in three provinces of Yemen after a series of attacks on US ships in the Red, Arabian and Mediterranean seas. A source in Al Hudaydah authorities told Sputnik at least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the strikes. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday that the US and the UK attack on the Red Sea province of Al Hudaydah killed 16 people and wounded 41 others, including civilians. "In response to US and UK air strikes on some cities and civilian targets in Yemen, which killed and injured more than 58 people, most of whom were civilians, the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier was attacked in the Red Sea with a large number of ballistic, cruise missiles and drones," the movement member said.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, has launched missile and UAV attacks on a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in response to the bombing of the country, Houthi political office member Hezam al-Asad told Sputnik on Friday.