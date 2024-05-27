https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/spief-2024-to-focus-on-multipolarity-1118651978.html

SPIEF-2024 to Focus on Multipolarity

This year's Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place June 5-8 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 27th Forum will focus on multipolarity based on emerging centers of global growth.

Participants will discuss how government, business and society can work together to ensure countries' sustainable development in line with their national priorities."SPIEF is a platform that opens the floor for discussions at the highest level, scaling ideas, decisions and initiatives in all spheres of public life and for engagement of the nation’s participating in its [SPIEF] work," Anton Kobyakov added.The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions with more than 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions will provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order. Participants will also discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points, new economic leaders who can offer an alternative to the traditional centers of influence.The SPIEF program includes more than 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings.The International Youth Economic Forum is a special event taking place on the sidelines of SPIEF. "The Day of the Future" is the motto of the International Youth Economic Forum 2024, which will take place on June 8.The Forum's youth program will include practical lectures, master classes and expert sessions on topics relevant to young people.

