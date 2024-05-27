https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/spief-2024-to-focus-on-multipolarity-1118651978.html
SPIEF-2024 to Focus on Multipolarity
This year's Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place June 5-8 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 27th Forum will focus on multipolarity based on emerging centers of global growth.
"Stability and justice in a multipolar world are possible only if new centers of influence emerge, which can express their views on global issues and participate in the creation of a new world order. The development of new growth points requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President and Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.
This year's Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place June 5-8 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The 27th Forum will focus on multipolarity based on emerging centers of global growth.
Participants will discuss how government, business and society can work together to ensure countries' sustainable development in line with their national priorities.
"Stability and justice in a multipolar world are possible only if new centers of influence emerge, which can express their views on global issues and participate in the creation of a new world order. The development of new growth points requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President and Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.
"SPIEF is a platform
that opens the floor for discussions at the highest level, scaling ideas, decisions and initiatives in all spheres of public life and for engagement of the nation’s participating in its [SPIEF] work," Anton Kobyakov added.
This year’s SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".
The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions with more than 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions will provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order. Participants will also discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points, new economic leaders who can offer an alternative to the traditional centers of influence.
The SPIEF program includes more than 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa
, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings.
The International Youth Economic Forum is a special event taking place on the sidelines of SPIEF. "The Day of the Future" is the motto of the International Youth Economic Forum 2024, which will take place on June 8.
The Forum's youth program will include practical lectures, master classes and expert sessions on topics relevant to young people.