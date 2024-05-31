International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia, Ukraine Swap 75-for-75 POWs in UAE-Brokered Deal
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that thanks to negotiations, 75 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.
"On May 31, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 75 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 75 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over" the ministry said.The freed Russian soldiers will be delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the ministry said, adding that they would receive medical treatment and rehabilitation in the defense ministry's medical facilities."All released servicemen will be provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance. During the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the Defense Ministry added.
Russia, Ukraine Swap 75-for-75 POWs in UAE-Brokered Deal

31.05.2024
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that thanks to negotiations, 75 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime.
"On May 31, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 75 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 75 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over" the ministry said.
The freed Russian soldiers will be delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the ministry said, adding that they would receive medical treatment and rehabilitation in the defense ministry's medical facilities.
A Russian serviceman of an artillery unit walks toward a position, in the course of Russia's military operation in Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
Military
Russia, Ukraine Conduct 100-for-100 Prisoner Swap With UAE Mediation
8 February, 17:48 GMT
"All released servicemen will be provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance. During the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the Defense Ministry added.
