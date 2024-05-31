https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/russia-ukraine-swap-75-for-75-pows-in-uae-brokered-deal-1118713548.html

Russia, Ukraine Swap 75-for-75 POWs in UAE-Brokered Deal

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that thanks to negotiations, 75 Russian servicemen have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.

"On May 31, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 75 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 75 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over" the ministry said.The freed Russian soldiers will be delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, the ministry said, adding that they would receive medical treatment and rehabilitation in the defense ministry's medical facilities."All released servicemen will be provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance. During the return of Russian servicemen from captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation," the Defense Ministry added.

