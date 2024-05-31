https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-allies-to-receive-devastating-response-if-western-arms-used-on-russia---medvedev-1118712355.html
Ukraine, Allies to Receive Devastating Response If Western Arms Used on Russia - Medvedev
Sputnik International
Ukraine and its allies will receive a devastating response to the possible use of long-range Western weapons on the Russian territory, which will lead to NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"The former Ukraine and its NATO allies will receive a response of such destructive force that the alliance itself simply will not be able to resist being drawn into the conflict," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. The military conflict with the West is developing according to the worst scenario, there is a constant escalation of the power of applicable NATO weapons, so no one can exclude the transition of the conflict with the West to its final stage, the official said. The official added that "individual assistance" from NATO countries to Kiev directed against Russia is a serious escalation of the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine and its allies will receive a devastating response to the possible use of long-range Western weapons on the Russian territory, which will lead to NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.
"The former Ukraine and its NATO allies will receive a response of such destructive force that the alliance itself simply will not be able to resist being drawn into the conflict," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
The military conflict with the West is developing according to the worst scenario, there is a constant escalation of the power of applicable NATO weapons
, so no one can exclude the transition of the conflict with the West to its final stage, the official said.
"Western countries that allegedly 'approved the use' of their long-range weapons on Russian territory (regardless of whether we are talking about old or new parts of our country) must clearly understand the following: all their military equipment and specialists fighting against us will be destroyed both on the territory of former Ukraine and on the territory of other countries if attacks are carried out on Russian territory from there," Medvedev said.
The official added that "individual assistance" from NATO countries to Kiev directed against Russia is a serious escalation of the conflict.