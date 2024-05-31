https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-allies-to-receive-devastating-response-if-western-arms-used-on-russia---medvedev-1118712355.html

Ukraine, Allies to Receive Devastating Response If Western Arms Used on Russia - Medvedev

Ukraine, Allies to Receive Devastating Response If Western Arms Used on Russia - Medvedev

Sputnik International

Ukraine and its allies will receive a devastating response to the possible use of long-range Western weapons on the Russian territory, which will lead to NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

2024-05-31T08:26+0000

2024-05-31T08:26+0000

2024-05-31T08:26+0000

world

dmitry medvedev

ukraine

russia

west

russian security council

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1a/1094220857_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_059724a038b65b8aedb6342f84959c50.jpg

"The former Ukraine and its NATO allies will receive a response of such destructive force that the alliance itself simply will not be able to resist being drawn into the conflict," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. The military conflict with the West is developing according to the worst scenario, there is a constant escalation of the power of applicable NATO weapons, so no one can exclude the transition of the conflict with the West to its final stage, the official said. The official added that "individual assistance" from NATO countries to Kiev directed against Russia is a serious escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240529/ukraine-used-western-weapons-on-several-occasions-to-attack-russia---report-1118679790.html

ukraine

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western arms used on russia, long-range western weapons on the russian territory, russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev