Moscow has repeatedly warned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using Western-supplied military hardware could lead to a direct conflict with NATO.

Kiev failed to notify Berlin of its use of a German-supplied Patriot air defense system "at least once to take action" against Russian targets, according to the German newspaper Bild.The strike was reportedly followed by "angry calls from Berlin and Washington and the threat to stop" supplying Kiev with anti-aircraft missiles if such an incident happened again.The sources did not specify what objects had been targeted. The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier said that the Ukrainian armed forces were constantly trying to attack the territory of Russia's Krasnodar region using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.The statement came after NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the time had come for the Transatlantic allies to untie the Ukrainian military’s hands and formally allow Kiev to use its Western-sourced long-range strike systems to target Russia's rear positions.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by saying that the Stoltenberg had exceeded his authority, and that his behavior had been berated by NATO members themselves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said that the US-led military bloc was toying with military rhetoric, raising the degree of escalation and plunging into what he called a warlike "ecstasy".

