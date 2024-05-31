https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/us-senator-manchin-says-ends-ties-with-democratic-party-registers-as-independent-1118718655.html

US Senator Manchin Dumps Democratic Party, Registers as Independent

US Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday that he is ending his ties with the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

"My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation," Manchin said in a statement via the social media platform X. In November, Manchin said that he will not pursue reelection to the US Senate in 2024, where he has represented the state of West Virginia as a Democrat. In January, Manchin co-sponsored the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (REPO) for Ukrainians Act to provide additional assistance to Ukraine by using assets confiscated from Russia. Russian officials have said the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets amounts to theft in violation of international law.

