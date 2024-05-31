https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/us-weapons-already-used-in-attempts-to-strike-russian-territory---kremlin-1118714119.html

US Weapons Already Used in Attempts to Strike Russian Territory - Kremlin

US Weapons Already Used in Attempts to Strike Russian Territory - Kremlin

Attempts to strike Russia with US weapons are already being made, this speaks eloquently of the US involvement in the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are aware that attempts to strike Russian territory with American-made weapons are already being made. This is sufficient for us, and it clearly demonstrates the extent of the United States' involvement in this conflict," he told journalists.Earlier, a US State Department representative told Sputnik that President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use American weapons for counter-battery operations against targets on Russian territory that threaten the Kharkov region, while maintaining the ban on the use of ATACMS tactical missiles and other long-range strike systems.The Kremlin agrees with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's opinion that Europe has entered an intermediate stage of preparing for war with Russia.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto previously said that NATO wants to increase its coordination role in supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Thirty-one countries support this decision, but Hungary does not want to and will not participate. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in this manner, NATO is "sliding" into the conflict.NATO Expects Ukraine to Use Western Weapons Against Russia ResponsiblyMeanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that allies expect Ukraine to act "in a responsible way" when using Western-supplied weapons to hit targets inside Russia. Stoltenberg said this week that he favored lifting restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons against "legitimate targets" inside Russian territory. The Kremlin said NATO allies were now directly involved in a military confrontation with Russia.

