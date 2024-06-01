https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/orban-coalition-for-peace-could-be-created-after-elections-in-us-and-eu-1118740637.html

Orban: Coalition for Peace Could Be Created After Elections in US and EU

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on Saturday that a transatlantic coalition for peace could be formed after the European Parliament elections and the US presidential election, especially if a pro-peace president is elected

"The elections are in a week, after that we can create a European coalition for peace. In the fall, the Americans may elect a pro-peace president, and with them together we can create a pan-Western transatlantic coalition for peace," Orban told Peace March participants. Peace advocates were in the minority at the beginning of the year, but by the end of the year they could form a majority in the West, Orban added. Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday at a peace march to protest the European country's possible involvement in the Ukraine conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections, slated for June 6-9.At the moment, however, the bloc continues its escalation against Russia: after the NATO parliamentary assembly stated in May that Ukraine has the right to attack the Russian territories with weapons supplied by the West, France, Germany, Netherlands, and many other European nations approved that move.The US presidential election will take place in November, with stakes rising higher last week after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York court on all 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump lambasted the verdict as a part of political witchhunt against him, while his campaign reported a record $53 million sum of donations in the span of 24 hours following the conviction.

