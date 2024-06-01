International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/orban-coalition-for-peace-could-be-created-after-elections-in-us-and-eu-1118740637.html
Orban: Coalition for Peace Could Be Created After Elections in US and EU
Orban: Coalition for Peace Could Be Created After Elections in US and EU
Sputnik International
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said on Saturday that a transatlantic coalition for peace could be formed after the European Parliament elections and the US presidential election, especially if a pro-peace president is elected
2024-06-01T18:21+0000
2024-06-01T18:21+0000
world
viktor orban
americans
ukraine
hungary
european parliament
europe
russia
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111602604_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e4a658d55e9b19ee38cb694fbf183b.jpg
"The elections are in a week, after that we can create a European coalition for peace. In the fall, the Americans may elect a pro-peace president, and with them together we can create a pan-Western transatlantic coalition for peace," Orban told Peace March participants. Peace advocates were in the minority at the beginning of the year, but by the end of the year they could form a majority in the West, Orban added. Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday at a peace march to protest the European country's possible involvement in the Ukraine conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections, slated for June 6-9.At the moment, however, the bloc continues its escalation against Russia: after the NATO parliamentary assembly stated in May that Ukraine has the right to attack the Russian territories with weapons supplied by the West, France, Germany, Netherlands, and many other European nations approved that move.The US presidential election will take place in November, with stakes rising higher last week after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York court on all 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump lambasted the verdict as a part of political witchhunt against him, while his campaign reported a record $53 million sum of donations in the span of 24 hours following the conviction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/scott-ritter-ukraines-nato-allies-dragging-world-into-nuclear-armageddon--1118717524.html
ukraine
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111602604_157:0:2888:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1a0b3c04286a9562d8e3c1807a21d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viktor orban, will europe fight russia, russia-ukraine war, hungary against brussels
viktor orban, will europe fight russia, russia-ukraine war, hungary against brussels

Orban: Coalition for Peace Could Be Created After Elections in US and EU

18:21 GMT 01.06.2024
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberHungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban.
Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that a transatlantic coalition for peace could be formed after the European Parliament elections and the US presidential election, especially if a pro-peace president is be elected in the United States.
"The elections are in a week, after that we can create a European coalition for peace. In the fall, the Americans may elect a pro-peace president, and with them together we can create a pan-Western transatlantic coalition for peace," Orban told Peace March participants.
Peace advocates were in the minority at the beginning of the year, but by the end of the year they could form a majority in the West, Orban added.
Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday at a peace march to protest the European country's possible involvement in the Ukraine conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections, slated for June 6-9.
At the moment, however, the bloc continues its escalation against Russia: after the NATO parliamentary assembly stated in May that Ukraine has the right to attack the Russian territories with weapons supplied by the West, France, Germany, Netherlands, and many other European nations approved that move.
Scott Ritter: Misreading Russia, West drags entire world into Armageddon - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2024
World
Scott Ritter: Ukraine's NATO Allies Dragging World Into Nuclear Armageddon
Yesterday, 15:14 GMT
The US presidential election will take place in November, with stakes rising higher last week after Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York court on all 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump lambasted the verdict as a part of political witchhunt against him, while his campaign reported a record $53 million sum of donations in the span of 24 hours following the conviction.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала