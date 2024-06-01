https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/us-senator-sanders-calls-netanyahu-war-criminal-1118741768.html

US Senator Sanders Calls Netanyahu War Criminal

US Senator Sanders Calls Netanyahu War Criminal

US Senator Bernie Sanders has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress.

On Saturday, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from US congressional leaders to address a joint meeting of Congress in support of Israel in the fight against terrorism.The senator said that he agreed with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, adding that "these people are engaged in clear and outrageous violations of international law." On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan filed requests for arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh and the leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since October 2023 based on evidence collected and examined by his office.

