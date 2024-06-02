https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/distance-speed-security-heres-why-west-is-salivating-over-russias-northern-sea-route-1118748493.html

Distance, Speed, Security: Here's Why West is Salivating Over Russia’s Northern Sea Route

A leading US mainstream news publication has touted the potential upside of using Russia’s Arctic Northern Sea Route as instability in the Middle East wreaks havoc on Western shipping giants’ respective bottom lines. Sputnik asked a leading Russian Arctic expert what’s behind the West’s sudden warming to Russia’s ambitious new shipping route.

Yemen’s Houthi militia show no signs of stopping their Red and Arabian Sea campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli-linked merchant ships, and the commercial fleets of their American and British allies. Their partial blockade of the vital maritime artery has seen commercial tonnage passing through the area drop by sixty percent or more since October.The Houthis say their attacks will stop when Israel halts the war in Gaza. Israeli officials have hinted at the potential viability of a new ceasefire, but embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that there will be no ceasefire until Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas is achieved.In the meantime, Israeli and Western shipping companies will have to continue crying into their pocketbooks as exorbitant insurance prices, the costs in fuel and lost time resulting from having to divert massive large ships to alternative routes continue to eat into their respective bottom lines.Amid the crisis, Foreign Policy magazine has pondered whether Russia’s Northern Sea Route might not be the alternative Western shippers are looking for. The route is shorter, quicker, and most importantly, more secure than all of its alternatives.The only ‘problem’, says the outlet, is that the whole thing is controlled by Russia.There are “many factors” which make the Northern Sea Route attractive, and it’s no surprise that Western media has perked up its ears and suddenly expressed interest in the project, says Alexander Vorotnikov, coordinator of the Project Office for the Development of the Arctic and associate professor at the Institute of Social Sciences at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.There are also other factors affecting shippers’ respective bottom lines, the observer indicated, including fuel and crew costs.Economics is one thing, politics is something else, the observer stated, with the West’s apparent interest in the Northern Sea Route while waging an aggressive proxy war against Russia highlighting the “double standards” of Western policies. This applies not only to the Northern Sea Route, but for example to efforts to sanction Moscow into submission while continuing the purchase of Russian oil, liquefied gas, etc.For Russia, the Northern Sea Route isn’t tied to the whims or interests of Western powers, according to Vorotnikov, with the project instead connected to Russia’s pivot to the east policy, “becoming an active instrument for pursuing such a policy.”The Northern Sea Route isn’t just a bid by Russia to sit in one place and charge transit fees for cargoes shuttling between Europe and Asia, but an opportunity for companies from Russia and other countries of the post-Soviet space to find a viable route to deliver goods to China, India and other BRICS and developing world partners, and vice versa.As for the West, “they can say or declare one thing, but as a rule always use every available opportunity,” Vorotnikov said, pointing to the softening narrative on Russian assets frozen in Europe as an example of the difference between “political rhetoric” and legal language and financial interests.As for threats by some Western countries (the United States in particular) to try to turn the Northern Sea Route into an open body of water with ‘freedom of navigation’ not tied to any national jurisdiction, they aren’t based in reality, Vorotnikov believes.

