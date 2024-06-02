https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/six-civilians-injured-after-shelling-of-town-in-russias-belgorod-region-1118745052.html
Six Civilians Injured After Shelling of Town in Russia's Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six civilians have been injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"As a result of shelling in the town of Shebekino, six civilians were injured, five of them in two buses received shrapnel wounds to their upper and lower limbs. The sixth victim, who was on the street at the time of attack, suffered a shrapnel wound to his left forearm," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that all the injured were taken to a hospital.
In addition, the deputy head of the Korochansky District of the region, Igor Nechiporenko, died as a result of detonation of ammunition, the governor said.
Russia's Belgorod Region
, bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainian military, including in drone attacks.