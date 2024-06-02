International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/six-civilians-injured-after-shelling-of-town-in-russias-belgorod-region-1118745052.html
Six Civilians Injured After Shelling of Town in Russia's Belgorod Region
Six Civilians Injured After Shelling of Town in Russia's Belgorod Region
Sputnik International
Six civilians have been injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
2024-06-02T09:03+0000
2024-06-02T09:03+0000
russia
russia
belgorod region
alexander gladkov
ukraine
shelling
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116797566_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_4042ed90643e2a795cd0d283b4ae772e.jpg
"As a result of shelling in the town of Shebekino, six civilians were injured, five of them in two buses received shrapnel wounds to their upper and lower limbs. The sixth victim, who was on the street at the time of attack, suffered a shrapnel wound to his left forearm," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that all the injured were taken to a hospital. In addition, the deputy head of the Korochansky District of the region, Igor Nechiporenko, died as a result of detonation of ammunition, the governor said. Russia's Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainian military, including in drone attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/eight-civilians-injured-in-ukrainian-attack-on-russias-belgorod-region---governor-1118381567.html
russia
belgorod region
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116797566_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_e8500f1aecb1519ef604133b4264d801.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's belgorod region, ukrainian shelling, civilians injured
russia's belgorod region, ukrainian shelling, civilians injured

Six Civilians Injured After Shelling of Town in Russia's Belgorod Region

09:03 GMT 02.06.2024
© SputnikA shopping mall damaged by Ukrainian missiles in Russia's Belgorod
A shopping mall damaged by Ukrainian missiles in Russia's Belgorod - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six civilians have been injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"As a result of shelling in the town of Shebekino, six civilians were injured, five of them in two buses received shrapnel wounds to their upper and lower limbs. The sixth victim, who was on the street at the time of attack, suffered a shrapnel wound to his left forearm," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that all the injured were taken to a hospital.
In addition, the deputy head of the Korochansky District of the region, Igor Nechiporenko, died as a result of detonation of ammunition, the governor said.
A view shows a car damaged by shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the village of Logachevka, near the border with Ukraine, Belgorod region, Russia. At least one person was killed and another four injured by Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border crossing at Logachevka, the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on September 12. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
11 May, 01:49 GMT
Russia's Belgorod Region, bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, has been targeted repeatedly by the Ukrainian military, including in drone attacks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала