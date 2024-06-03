https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/always-in-the-forefront-all-you-need-to-know-about-russias-akhmat-special-forces-1118755022.html

‘Always in the Forefront’: All You Need to Know About Russia's Akhmat Special Forces

Russia’s Akhmat special forces have been deployed to the Kharkov region, the unit’s commander Apty Alaudinov said on Monday. What is known about the unit and what does it deal with at the front line? Check Sputnik to find out.

Akhmat Special Forces commander Apty Alaudinov has praised his unit that “has been in the forefront since the very first days [of the special operation].”When Was Akhmat Ceated?The unit’s history dates back to 2009, when the now-late First President of Russia’s Chechen Republic Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, the father of the republic’s current head Ramzan Kadyrov, endorsed the creation of the Akhmat Special Rapid Response Detachment.The unit, which was formed on the basis of a special motorized regiment of troops with Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, included former members of Akhmat Kadyrov’s security service.How Many Soldiers Does Akhmat Have?There are reportedly up to 4,000 Akhmat members right now, with some sources claiming that more than 13,000 volunteers from different Russian regions have already joined the unit. They previously underwent tactical and fire training at the Russian University of Special Forces in the Chechen city of Gudermes.What is Akhmat's Record?What is Akhmat's Current Task?Alaudinov has, meanwhile, told reporters that the unit "has already adapted" to the deployment in the Kharkov region.According to him, the Akhmat Special Forces have also taken over the areas that they needed to cover so that the enemy could not conduct sabotage and terrorist activities there.

