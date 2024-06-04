International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/south-korea-approves-suspension-of-inter-korean-military-agreement-1118763178.html
South Korea Approves Suspension of Inter-Korean Military Agreement
South Korea Approves Suspension of Inter-Korean Military Agreement
Sputnik International
The South Korean government approved a motion to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact
2024-06-04T05:51+0000
2024-06-04T05:51+0000
asia
north korea
south korea
pyongyang
seoul
national security council
korean peninsula
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113698318_0:97:1400:885_1920x0_80_0_0_b13726b5f4c3ac0c4381a51e6c86ad1f.jpg
The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting a day after the presidential National Security Council decided on the suspension an placed such a proposal on the agenda of a meeting. The motion will be sent to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for signing, the report said. In November 2023, in response to North Korea's launch of its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, South Korea suspended partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, in particular, restoring reconnaissance activities near the military demarcation line. Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/us-japan-and-south-korea-agree-to-massive-drills-in-increasingly-militarized-asia-pacific-1118748144.html
north korea
south korea
pyongyang
seoul
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113698318_46:0:1355:982_1920x0_80_0_0_19226da8965c206e2d2cdc289890be20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, south korea, military agreement, korean peninsula, korean tensions, korea military
north korea, south korea, military agreement, korean peninsula, korean tensions, korea military

South Korea Approves Suspension of Inter-Korean Military Agreement

05:51 GMT 04.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSouth Korea's K2 Black Panther tanks roll during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its armed forces, the biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in a decade,in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korea's K2 Black Panther tanks roll during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its armed forces, the biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in a decade,in Seoul, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean government approved a motion to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting a day after the presidential National Security Council decided on the suspension an placed such a proposal on the agenda of a meeting. The motion will be sent to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for signing, the report said.
(L-R) Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
Asia
US, Japan and South Korea Agree to Massive Drills in Increasingly Militarized Asia-Pacific
2 June, 14:53 GMT
In November 2023, in response to North Korea's launch of its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, South Korea suspended partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, in particular, restoring reconnaissance activities near the military demarcation line. Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала