South Korea Approves Suspension of Inter-Korean Military Agreement

The South Korean government approved a motion to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting a day after the presidential National Security Council decided on the suspension an placed such a proposal on the agenda of a meeting. The motion will be sent to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for signing, the report said. In November 2023, in response to North Korea's launch of its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, South Korea suspended partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, in particular, restoring reconnaissance activities near the military demarcation line. Pyongyang announced its decision to restore all military measures suspended under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.

