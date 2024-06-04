https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/threat-to-arrest-russian-journalists-signals-growing-political-persecution-in-west-1118762137.html

Threat to Arrest Russian Journalists Signals Growing Political Persecution in West

Threat to Arrest Russian Journalists Signals Growing Political Persecution in West

Sputnik International

Western governments are increasingly turning towards overt methods of repression as they lose their grip on control of the masses.

2024-06-04T04:26+0000

2024-06-04T04:26+0000

2024-06-04T04:26+0000

analysis

caleb maupin

anna neistat

west

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

voice of america

censorship

social media censorship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117154890_0:141:3072:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_6cdf546ae5331e55be719f887a44c2e7.jpg

The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) has been forced to disavow comments by a legal director with the organization calling for the arrest of Russian journalists after intense backlash.Anna Neistat, who leads the foundation’s The Docket project, claimed Thursday that her team is urging international authorities to prosecute Russian reporters.The organization has since backpedaled on the provocative claim with a statement asserting that “someone in our foundation misspoke,” but observers see the proposal as yet another sign of the West’s growing authoritarianism and intolerance of dissenting voices.Author and political analyst Caleb Maupin joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Monday to discuss the incident.“There's a lot of things to keep in mind in reaction to this news story,” said the author and reporter. “The first of which is that the European Union has basically already outlawed all Russian media within the EU space, right? You can't watch RT. Websites are suppressed, blocked, and it's pretty hard to look at Russian media in the EU.”“They would be arrested upon arrival and it would be a way to basically just kidnap these reporters and journalists and hold them hostage. And, if you look at it, it's a particularly nasty proposal. And that's probably why I noticed that George Clooney is now backing away from it and saying, ‘oh, people from our foundation misspoke, we didn't mean this,’ etcetera.”European countries have made increasingly aggressive attempts in recent years to restrict media and control the flow of information across the continent. The EU has outright banned Russian media outlets from broadcasting within the 27-nation bloc, but measures have been taken against third-party platforms, as well. The video sharing website Rumble was forced to block French users from accessing the platform after refusing to comply with government demands to block Russian content.Politicians in the UK have also explored blocking the website, and the country recently detained journalist Kit Klarenberg at an airport in London, questioning him for five hours about his political views.Across the Atlantic, the United States has famously condemned journalist Julian Assange to 12 years of effective confinement after the Wikileaks founder published leaked material revealing US war crimes in Iraq. Former CIA director and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made plans to kidnap and murder the firebrand transparency activist, it was recently revealed.The uproar over the CFJ’s comments comes as American dissident Scott Ritter was denied travel to speak at a conference in Russia Monday, having his passport confiscated by authorities on apparent orders from the US State Department. Free speech concerns have also been raised over police crackdowns on campus pro-Palestine encampments, a move demanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“This is not a change for Ukraine. What's changed here is that the Clooney Foundation made such a statement and wanted to enlist EU governments in carrying it out.”Western governments are usually more subtle in their attempts to control information, noted Maupin, typically relying more on efforts to influence popular narratives rather than outright censorship. The move towards more overt repression may be seen as a response to the increased transparency allowed by the Internet, or perhaps another sign of the West’s loss of power as a multipolar world order comes into view.“A lot of what the intelligence apparatus does is just boost certain messages and try to control the conversation in a subtle way to advance US foreign policy goals.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/surveillance-panopticon-grows-more-powerful-with-attempted-tiktok-ban-backdoors-1117987163.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/sweeping-surveillance-censorship-site-hosting-russell-brand-has-uncertain-future-in-uk-1113751814.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/us-state-department-forced-scott-ritter-off-plane-to-russia-confiscated-his-passport-1118758441.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/spy-versus-spy-chinese-intelligence-agency-slams-cia-1116867364.html

west

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

western censorship, eu censorship, europe censorship, united states censorship, united states political repression, us political prisoners, us julian assange, us persecution of julian assange, julian assange political prisoner, anti-russian bias, witch hunt, hunting reporters, free speech, freedom of speech, discrimination, political discrimination