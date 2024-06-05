https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/arizona-national-guard-says-cant-meet-ukraines-plea-for-more-f-16-training-space-limited-1118792564.html
Arizona National Guard Says Can't Meet Ukraine's Plea for More F-16 Training, Space Limited
An Arizona National Guard spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that its 162nd Wing unit cannot accommodate Ukraine's request to train more of its pilots on F-16 fighter jets because training availability is scarce and multiple other countries have spots reserved throughout the year.
Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Ukraine has been pressuring the United States and its European partners to step up F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots. "We are limited based on instructor student ratio and aircraft availability," the spokesperson said when asked about Ukraine's request.
Arizona National Guard Says Can't Meet Ukraine's Plea for More F-16 Training, Space Limited
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An Arizona National Guard spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that its 162nd Wing unit cannot accommodate Ukraine's request to train more of its pilots on F-16 fighter jets because training availability is scarce and multiple other countries have spots reserved throughout the year.
Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Ukraine has been pressuring the United States and its European partners to step up F-16 training
for Ukrainian pilots.
"We are limited based on instructor student ratio and aircraft availability," the spokesperson said when asked about Ukraine's request.
"On top of the Ukrainian students, there are multiple other countries that have reserved training throughout the year."
Last month, several Ukrainian pilots from a group of 12 completed training on F-16 fighter jets at Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona, which is a premier F-16 fighter pilot training school. More are expected to complete their training through the summer.