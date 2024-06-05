https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/bidens-foreign-policy-may-dampen-his-chances-for-reelection---reports-1118780360.html

Biden's Foreign Policy May Dampen His Chances for Reelection - Reports

The foreign policy of US President Joe Biden, in particular the situation in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, might negatively affect his results at the presidential election, Politico reported on Wednesday.

“There is a sense of global chaos that will not be helpful to him [at the election] …I think people have legitimate questions of, ‘Are we on the right track here?” Matt Duss, a former senior policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders, was quoted by Politico as saying. Polls reportedly show that the conflicts contributed to Biden’s shaky political popularity, the newspaper reported. In May, Politico reported that Democrats were deeply concerned about Biden’s reelection prospects, citing more than a dozen party leaders and operatives.

