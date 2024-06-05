https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/hunter-bidens-court-case-kicks-off-jurors-asked-about-addiction-and-gun-laws---report-1118771166.html

Hunter Biden's Court Case Kicks Off, Jurors Asked About Addiction and Gun Laws - Report

This is the first time that the son of a sitting president has faced a criminal trial. Hunter Biden's three charges are related to his alleged false statements in the purchase of a firearm and he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the charges, according to the court documents.

First son Hunter Biden’s criminal trial kicked off in Delaware on Monday. The trial is on felony charges related to his efforts to obtain a .38 revolver from a gun shop in 2018 while allegedly battling drug addiction. Prosecutors allege that in October 2018, the president’s son visited StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington to purchase the gun but say he lied about his drug addiction.The younger Biden is now facing charges of false statement in purchasing of a firearm, false statement related to information required to be kept by federal firearms licensed dealer, and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.The court heard from more than 60 potential jurors, and by late Monday afternoon, 12 jurors and four alternatives had been selected, Fox News reported. The jurors are made up of six men and six women. During the jury selection, a “majority” of potential jurors told the court they have personally experienced addiction issues through their friends and family, Fox added.Jurors were also asked about firearms, with a handful of jurors telling the court that they are legal concealed carry holders for self-defense purposes while some said they disagree with current gun laws and hope to see stricter gun legislation. Jurors with impartial views on gun laws were excused from the court.Opening arguments for the trial were held on Tuesday. Fox reported that prosecutors’ first witness will be FBI Special Agent Erica Jensen. The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty last October after he was indicted by special counsel David Weiss and has denied the charges. During the trial, Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and his sister, Ashley Biden. US President Joe Biden issued a personal statement on Monday offering support for his son and said he was a father as well as the president.In September, the president’s son will reportedly face a criminal tax trial in California after he was charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors regarding owed taxes. Biden has pleaded not guilty and said that the taxes have been paid.The trial comes on the heels of Trump’s own criminal trial, the conclusion of which found the former president guilty of 34 felonies in New York City, making him the first president in US history to be criminally convicted. The Manhattan case focused on a hush money payment Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels with whom the former president allegedly had an affair.

