Trump Says He's Ready to Do Prison Time After Being Found Guilty in 'Hush Money' Trial
Former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he was ready for a possible prison sentence if a court in New York rules he is guilty in the case of falsifying business documents
"I am ok with it," Trump told the broadcaster, adding that he was "not sure the public would stand for it." Trump also said that the possible conviction would be "a breaking point" that "would be tough for the public to take," as quoted by Fox News. On Thursday, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the former president allegedly had an affair.Trump has rejected the accusations against him and blasted characterizations of the payment as "hush money," instead calling it a standard non-disclosure agreement. Trump is the first former US president in the nation's 250 year history to face legal charges which could land him in jail for the rest of his life, with federal, New York and Georgia prosecutors pursuing him over array of suspected crimes, which in addition to the 'hush money' case include allegations of electoral interference in the 2020 presidential election, and claims that he mishandled classified documents.Trump has denied wrongdoing in every case, and accused prosecutors and judgements of engaging in a "witch hunt" against him. Trump's surrogates have pointed to the unprecedented nature of the charges, and accused Democrats of "hypocrisy" over the bid to try and convict Trump while letting alleged sexual predator Bill Clinton and alleged pay-to-play corruption monger Joe Biden and his son Hunter go free.Trump's conviction in New York doesn't appear to have impacted his chances of winning too severely, with the former president continuing to poll above President Biden in most surveys, and raising a record $53 million in campaign donations 24 hours after his 'guilty' verdict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he was ready for a possible prison sentence.
"I am ok with it," Trump told the broadcaster, adding that he was "not sure the public would stand for it."
Trump also said that the possible conviction would be "a breaking point" that "would be tough for the public to take," as quoted by Fox News.
On Thursday, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the former president allegedly had an affair.
Trump has rejected the accusations against him and blasted characterizations of the payment as "hush money," instead calling it a standard non-disclosure agreement.
He has also referred to the case as a form of election interference ahead of the upcoming November presidential vote, saying that the courts can target "anyone" if they are able to target him.
Trump is the first former US president in the nation's 250 year history to face legal charges which could land him in jail for the rest of his life, with federal, New York and Georgia prosecutors pursuing him over array of suspected crimes, which in addition to the 'hush money' case include allegations of electoral interference in the 2020 presidential election, and claims that he mishandled classified documents.
Trump has denied wrongdoing in every case, and accused prosecutors and judgements of engaging in a "witch hunt" against him. Trump’s surrogates have pointed to the unprecedented nature of the charges, and accused Democrats of “hypocrisy” over the bid to try and convict Trump while letting alleged sexual predator
Bill Clinton and alleged pay-to-play corruption monger
Joe Biden and his son Hunter go free.
Trump's conviction in New York doesn't appear to have impacted his chances of winning too severely, with the former president continuing to poll above President Biden in most surveys, and raising a record $53 million in campaign donations 24 hours after his 'guilty' verdict.