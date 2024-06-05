https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lavrov-praises-rise-of-russia-burkina-faso-relations-1118770006.html

Lavrov Praises Rise of Russia-Burkina Faso Relations

Lavrov Praises Rise of Russia-Burkina Faso Relations

Sputnik International

The relations between Russia and Burkina Faso have a good history and are currently on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2024-06-05T00:15+0000

2024-06-05T00:15+0000

2024-06-05T00:16+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

burkina faso

ouagadougou

africa

multipolar world

multipolarity

sahel region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118770105_0:0:2828:1591_1920x0_80_0_0_2af29b688176fd55b43d6e738c9b62d1.jpg

"Both my delegation and I are very touched by the warm welcome, we feel at home. Our relations are on the rise, primarily thanks to the agreements reached at the meeting of our presidents on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit," Lavrov said at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. The contacts between the two countries are intensive, the minister added. Traore welcomed Lavrov in Ouagadougou and described the Russia-Burkina Faso relations as "warm." Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, on his first visit to the country as part of his tour around Africa. The Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Burkina Faso is taking place against the background of changes in the security sphere and the accomplished or possible changes in the presence of French and US forces in the Sahel region, as well as the expansion of cooperation between the region and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putins-address-to-reporters-following-the-second-russia-africa-summit-1112250573.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russia-sent-200000-tonnes-of-wheat-to-africa-as-promised---foreign-ministry-1116519219.html

russia

burkina faso

ouagadougou

africa

sahel region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-burkina faso relations, russia burkina faso, burkina faso, russia-africa ties, russia-africa relations, russia-africa summit, lavrov talking, visit to africa, sahel region, sahel country, russia-africa cooperation