Lavrov Praises Rise of Russia-Burkina Faso Relations
00:15 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 00:16 GMT 05.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov makes a joint statement with Ambassador of Cameroon to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of African countries to mark Africa Day in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry/
OUAGADOUGOU (Sputnik) - The relations between Russia and Burkina Faso have a good history and are currently on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Both my delegation and I are very touched by the warm welcome, we feel at home. Our relations are on the rise, primarily thanks to the agreements reached at the meeting of our presidents on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit," Lavrov said at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore.
The contacts between the two countries are intensive, the minister added.
"Thank you very much for the most effective assistance, which allowed us to resume the work of our embassy in Ouagadougou. We are implementing a program to reopen our embassies in Africa, and Burkina Faso was practically the first country to do so. Our relations have a good history based on trust, mutual sympathy and respect. Contacts at all levels are very intensive. Undoubtedly, our negotiations will help to concertize the tasks set by our presidents and will give a new impetus to our friendly relations," Lavrov said.
Traore welcomed Lavrov in Ouagadougou and described the Russia-Burkina Faso relations as "warm."
"I am honored to welcome you in Ouagadougou. I am very touched that you have agreed to hold this meeting after having just left the airplane after several hours of flight. It shows your dedication. On behalf of the President of my country, I would like to welcome you and wish you a good stay. You feel the heat on you not only from the outdoors, but also from our warm relations. We feel this warmth from our mutual contacts," the Burkinabe minister told the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, on his first visit to the country as part of his tour around Africa. The Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Burkina Faso is taking place against the background of changes in the security sphere and the accomplished or possible changes in the presence of French and US forces in the Sahel region, as well as the expansion of cooperation between the region and Russia.
