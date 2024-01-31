https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russia-sent-200000-tonnes-of-wheat-to-africa-as-promised---foreign-ministry-1116519219.html

Russia Sent 200,000 Tonnes of Wheat to Africa as Promised - Foreign Ministry

Russia Sent 200,000 Tonnes of Wheat to Africa as Promised - Foreign Ministry

Russia sent 200,000 tonnes of wheat to African countries from November 2023 to January 2024 as promised, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

2024-01-31T17:17+0000

2024-01-31T17:17+0000

2024-01-31T17:17+0000

africa

russia

burkina faso

somalia

maria zakharova

russia-africa summit 2023

second russia-africa summit

grain exports

grain supply

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112644640_0:147:3118:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_2f870de514c869be5819b714979d6f09.jpg

"Following the principled position of providing food aid to countries in acute need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the second Russia-Africa summit held in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg that our country was ready to provide wheat as free humanitarian aid to a number of African countries in the following months. Pursuant to that decision, 200,000 tonnes of grain were transported by sea to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the CAR and Eritrea," Zakharova told a press briefing. The first batch of grain, 25,000 tonnes each for Somalia and Burkina Faso, left Russia in mid-November, the spokeswoman said. In January, wheat was delivered to Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia and Eritrea, and the batch for Zimbabwe is currently being transported from Mozambique, she said. Russia has lived up to its promise "in the shortest term," Zakharova added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/whats-behind-russias-drive-to-provide-africa-with-grain-1115358187.html

africa

russia

burkina faso

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia ships grain to africa, russia gives grain to africa, russian grain in africa, russia and africa, russia africa summit