https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/moscow-says-expects-to-continue-dialogue-with-mexico-under-new-president-1118788154.html

Moscow Says Expects to Continue Dialogue With Mexico Under New President

Moscow Says Expects to Continue Dialogue With Mexico Under New President

Sputnik International

The election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the new Mexican president will give an additional impetus to cooperation between Moscow and Mexico City, and Russian will count on the continuation of dialogue, Director of the Department of Latin America of the Russian FM Aleksander Shchetinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T15:56+0000

2024-06-05T15:56+0000

2024-06-05T15:56+0000

spief 2024

world

moscow

mexico

mexico city

alexander shchetinin

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg

"We hope that the continuity of the constructive cooperation that has been established between our countries will be ensured, the dialogue based on a decade of traditions, very close cooperation between our countries and political dialogue will continue," Shchetinin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The election of a new Mexican president will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, the diplomat said.

moscow

mexico

mexico city

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and mexico, russian mexican ties, russian mexican cooperation, russian mexican relations, russian mexican partnership, claudia sheinbaum, spief, spief 2024