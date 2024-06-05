https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/moscow-says-expects-to-continue-dialogue-with-mexico-under-new-president-1118788154.html
Moscow Says Expects to Continue Dialogue With Mexico Under New President
The election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the new Mexican president will give an additional impetus to cooperation between Moscow and Mexico City, and Russian will count on the continuation of dialogue, Director of the Department of Latin America of the Russian FM Aleksander Shchetinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We hope that the continuity of the constructive cooperation that has been established between our countries will be ensured, the dialogue based on a decade of traditions, very close cooperation between our countries and political dialogue will continue," Shchetinin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The election of a new Mexican president will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, the diplomat said.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the new Mexican president will give an additional impetus to cooperation between Moscow and Mexico City, and Russian will count on the continuation of dialogue, Director of the Department of Latin America of the Russian FM Aleksander Shchetinin told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We hope that the continuity of the constructive cooperation that has been established between our countries will be ensured, the dialogue based on a decade of traditions, very close cooperation between our countries and political dialogue will continue
," Shchetinin said on the sidelines
of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The election of a new Mexican president
will give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, the diplomat said.
"We look forward to promoting trade, economic, cultural, and educational cooperation. We believe that the election of a new president will give an additional impetus to our bilateral cooperation, we are always ready for such cooperation," Shchetinin said.