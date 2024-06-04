https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/spief-2024-what-will-be-on-forums-radar-1118763843.html

SPIEF 2024: What Will Be on Forum’s Radar?

SPIEF 2024: What Will Be on Forum’s Radar?

Sputnik International

More than 17,000 participants from 130 countries have already confirmed their attendance at the event, which will be held in St. Petersburg - Russia’s “northern capital” – between June 5 and June 8.

2024-06-04T10:39+0000

2024-06-04T10:39+0000

2024-06-04T10:39+0000

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017

vladimir putin

participants

forum

event

economy

spief 2024

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118763671_0:187:2980:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d24429b67fc162b56fe7302f2713ed7c.jpg

The clock is already ticking for the beginning of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), touted as one of the biggest and most important business events in the world, which has been held annually since 1997. This year, the forum’s main theme is the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth. Speaking to reporters, Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and deputy chairman and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, in turn, praised the forum as "a platform that opens the floor for discussions at the highest level, scaling ideas, decisions and initiatives in all spheres of public life."SPIEF 2024 AgendaPutin's Participation in Forum Importantly, SPIEF has been held under the auspices of the president of the Russian Federation since 2005. This year, President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the forum on June 7, which will also see his "international contacts" during the event, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.He added that those taking part in the forum’s plenary sessions, roundtables and panel discussions exchange views on ways "to promote international cooperation, encourage scientific and technological progress as well as effectively tackle the challenges we [the international community] face."According to him, "a growing part of the international community is in favor of building a just and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of genuine equality, consideration for each other’s legitimate interests, and respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of nations."The Russian president expressed confidence that the SPIEF 2024 "will jump-start new and promising initiatives and projects, fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries and peoples."World Leaders Planning to Attend SPIEF 2024Senior officials who are due to take part in the forum include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik as well as his Bolivian and Zimbabwean counterparts Luis Arce and Emmerson Mnangagwa, respectively.Also in attendance will be Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar and the Central African Republic’s Prime Minister Felix Moloua.Oman will have "honorary" guest status at the event, which will hopefully give a strong impetus to trade and economic relations between the Gulf nation and Russia, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov, who is also deputy chairman of the forum’s organizing committee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/over-17000-participants-from-136-countries-confirm-their-attendance-at-spief---organizer-1118715414.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/republika-srpskas-dodik-to-take-part-in-russias-spief-to-support-moscow-amid-sanctions-1118753859.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russia-to-hold-business-dialogues-with-china-iran-india-africa-at-spief-2024-1118052969.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the 2024 st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), opening of spief 2024 in st. petersburg, russian president vladimir putin's participation in spief 2024, world leaders' attendance at spief 2024