SPIEF 2024: What Will Be on Forum’s Radar?
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankPreparations for SPIEF 2024 in St.Petersburg. File photo
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev/
More than 17,000 participants from 130 countries have already confirmed their attendance at the event, which will be held in St. Petersburg - Russia’s “northern capital” – between June 5 and June 8.
The clock is already ticking for the beginning of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), touted as one of the biggest and most important business events in the world, which has been held annually since 1997.
This year, the forum’s main theme is the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth.
According to the SPIEF’s website, "Over the past 26 years, the forum has cemented its status as a leading international event focusing on key issues on the global economic agenda, providing a platform for participants to exchange best practices and expertise in the interests of sustainable development."
Speaking to reporters, Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and deputy chairman and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, in turn, praised the forum as "a platform that opens the floor for discussions at the highest level, scaling ideas, decisions and initiatives in all spheres of public life."
SPIEF 2024 Agenda
Participants will focus on multipolarity based on emerging centers of global growth.
They will discuss how government, business and society can work together to ensure countries' sustainable development in line with their national priorities.
The SPIEF 2024’s business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".
The program will comprise more than 10 business dialogues, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings.
The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions with more than 1,000 moderators and speakers.
The discussions will provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order. Participants will also discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points, new economic leaders who can offer an alternative to the traditional centers of influence.
Putin's Participation in Forum
Importantly, SPIEF has been held under the auspices of the president of the Russian Federation since 2005. This year, President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the forum on June 7, which will also see his "international contacts" during the event, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Putin earlier issued an address to organizers and participants of the SPIEF 2024, in which he, in particular, pointed out that "for more than a quarter of a century, the forum has provided an opportunity for politicians, experts, business leaders, academics, and media professionals from around the world to hold in-depth discussions on key economic development trends in Russia and the world."
He added that those taking part in the forum’s plenary sessions, roundtables and panel discussions exchange views on ways "to promote international cooperation, encourage scientific and technological progress as well as effectively tackle the challenges we [the international community] face."
Putin called the theme of the SPIEF 2024 – the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth – "highly relevant and meaningful."
According to him, "a growing part of the international community is in favor of building a just and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of genuine equality, consideration for each other’s legitimate interests, and respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of nations."
The Russian president expressed confidence that the SPIEF 2024 "will jump-start new and promising initiatives and projects, fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries and peoples."
World Leaders Planning to Attend SPIEF 2024
Senior officials who are due to take part in the forum include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik as well as his Bolivian and Zimbabwean counterparts Luis Arce and Emmerson Mnangagwa, respectively.
Also in attendance will be Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar and the Central African Republic’s Prime Minister Felix Moloua.
Oman will have "honorary" guest status at the event, which will hopefully give a strong impetus to trade and economic relations between the Gulf nation and Russia, according to presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov, who is also deputy chairman of the forum’s organizing committee.