News Agencies From Unfriendly States to Be Present at Putin's SPIEF Discussion - Kremlin
spief 2024
russia
dmitry peskov
kremlin
vladimir putin
russia
st. petersburg international economic forum
saint petersburg
spief 2024, spief 2024 themes, delegations at spief 2024, spief 2024 topics, putin at spief 2024, putin's speech at the spief 2024
spief 2024, spief 2024 themes, delegations at spief 2024, spief 2024 topics, putin at spief 2024, putin's speech at the spief 2024

News Agencies From Unfriendly States to Be Present at Putin’s SPIEF Discussion - Kremlin

11:54 GMT 05.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an informative conversation with the heads of major international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday, and representatives of unfriendly countries will participate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"There will be agencies also from unfriendly countries, the world's largest agencies and also official government agencies of friendly countries or even partner states. This will be as always a free conversation with no limited agenda and will be open. You will be able to watch the broadcast and report online," Peskov told reporters.

SPIEF 2024 takes place from June 5-8 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. This year's SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".

