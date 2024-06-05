https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/news-agencies-from-unfriendly-states-to-be-present-at-putins-spief-discussion---kremlin-1118783533.html

News Agencies From Unfriendly States to Be Present at Putin’s SPIEF Discussion - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an informative conversation with the heads of major international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday, and representatives of unfriendly countries will participate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be agencies also from unfriendly countries, the world's largest agencies and also official government agencies of friendly countries or even partner states. This will be as always a free conversation with no limited agenda and will be open. You will be able to watch the broadcast and report online," Peskov told reporters.

