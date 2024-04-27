https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/ukraines-deep-manpower-shortage-overshadows-arms-deliveries-1118136925.html

Ukraine's Deep Manpower Shortage Overshadows Arms Deliveries

New arms deliveries from the US cannot compensate for Ukraine's deep manpower shortage and exhaustion, Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, told Sputnik.

Although the lack of ammunition has been alleviated to some extent by foreign aid, Ukraine's main weakness is an acute shortage of soldiers, the Western press acknowledges.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost nearly 500,000 servicemen, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. To make matters worse, Ukraine has been "plagued by draft dodging," with young men evading conscription and failing to register as required, Politico reported in March.In recent months, there has been a significant increase in the number of Ukrainian troops using the special "Volga" 149.200 radio frequency to communicate their desire to disarm, according to Sputnik's sources. The frequency was set up by Russian forces for Ukrainian troops wishing to surrender.Oleynyk quoted the head of the Ivano-Frankovsk regional military commissar as saying last month that some 30,000 potential conscripts were in hiding in the region. By 2020, Frankovshchyna will have a population of only 1.3 million. Doing the math, the former Ukrainian lawmaker estimates that about 1.5 million men of military age are currently on the run across Ukraine.In addition, Ukrainian military personnel are increasingly deserting, Oleynyk added.There's another problem associated with these cases: it's unclear how to house this gargantuan number of convicts, according to the former MP.Given the steady Russian advance, Ukraine needs to immediately mobilize up to 200,000 men, which is impossible, Oleynik said, adding that a series of draconian bills recently signed into law by Volodymyr Zelensky are unlikely to improve the situation. The crux of the matter is that morale is low, with about 90 percent of Ukrainians unwilling to join the military, Sputnik's interlocutor said, citing a March study by the Razumkov Center, a Ukrainian non-governmental think tank founded in 1994."As a result, [the Ukrainian authorities] have tightened illegal methods of recruitment and mobilization," the former lawmaker said. "I've recently read about a case that happened in Tulchin, the Vinnytsia region. A woman told journalists that her son, who is 20 years old, was caught [by recruiters] and beaten. One needs to bear in mind that even under the latest draft law one cannot be mobilized under the age of 25. The military registration and enlistment office told the youngster that in accordance with Zelensky’s law he could be executed if he resisted and sent him to the combat zone," he added.Ukrainians see these cases as a worrying trend, with some of those living abroad saying they are ready to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship to avoid the threat of extradition and conscription, Oleynyk stressed.*the Right Sector is an extremist group banned in Russia.

