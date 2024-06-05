https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/russia-car-may-discuss-supplies-of-30000-tonnes-of-russian-fuel-at-spief---ambassador-1118777922.html

Russia, CAR May Discuss Supplies of 30,000 Tonnes of Russian Fuel at SPIEF - Ambassador

Sputnik International

The delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) might discuss supplies of 30,000 tonnes of Russian fuel in the course of the working meetings on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.

When asked about the discussion stage of the Russian fuel supplies to CAR, Bikantov said the issue remains topical. The situation in CAR’s fuel market remains complicated given the assignment of assets of individual foreign market operators, the ambassador said Bangui has highly appreciated Russian humanitarian food supplies which totaled 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the diplomat said “The CAR would be glad if Russia continued a practice of food aid supplies,” he added The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.CAR has also has expressed its interest in cooperation with Russia in the sphere of diamond mining."The Central Africans are demonstrating an interest towards cooperation with our country in the sphere of diamond mining," Bikantov said, adding that both countries actively interact in order to lift export restrictions, which have been imposed on the CAR within the Kimberley Process.Income from the diamond mining sector accounts for one of the most significant shares in the CAR budget, he added."Despite restrictions within the Kimberley Process, which cover 16 out of 24 zones [of mining], the mining of precious stones annually brings about $100 million to the country’s budget," he added.The Kimberley Process includes more than 80 countries. It was established in 2000 and named after the South African city of Kimberley, where the first meeting took place. It aims to prevent trading in "conflict" or "blood" diamonds, which are diamonds mined illegally and sold to finance regional conflicts and terrorist groups. Diamond exports from CAR have been banned since 2013.The ban on CAR diamond exports was partially lifted in 2016, allowing the country to resume supplies from several green areas. Meanwhile, the ban is still active in red areas in the CAR's north and east, which are controlled by anti-governmental armed groups.

central african republic

