Ukraine Loses Up to 545 Soldiers in Fights With Russia's Battlegroup Zapad - MoD

Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad gained better ground over the past 24 hours, while Ukraine lost up to 545 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

“The Ukrainian armed forces' losses amounted to up to 545 Ukrainian troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one Nota electronic warfare station, one US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one US-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer,” the MoD said, adding that Russia’s Battlegroup Yug also took more advantageous positions, while Kiev lost up to 230 troops in battles. The Ukrainian armed forces also lost up to 125 servicemen and one tank in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, according to the ministry. Russia’s Battlegroup Sever also gained better ground and repelled seven counterattacks, while Kiev lost up to 290 soldiers in fights, the MoD noted.

