Russian Troops Take Control Over Arkhangelskoe Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian Troops Take Control Over Arkhangelskoe Settlement in DPR - MoD

The Russian armed forces have taken control over the Arkhangelskoe settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the Arkhangelskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful military action," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have hit Ukrainian troops in a number of villages in the Donetsk People's Republic, and repulsed three attacks, eliminating up to 410 Ukrainian servicepeople, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.A US-made M777 howitzer, a Giatsint-B howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, as well as a D-20 howitzer were hit in the course of counter-battery warfare, the ministry said. A Msta-B howitzer, three D-30 howitzers and a US-made M102 howitzer were destroyed as well, the ministry added.The Russian Battlegroup Dnepr killed up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed a US-made М777 howitzer and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry said."The units of Battlegroup Dnepr have struck the personnel and military equipment of the 35th naval infantry brigade and the 123rd territorial defense brigade near the Tigynka settlement in the Kherson Region and the Borshchovy Island," the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 soldiers, three vehicles, a US-made М777 howitzer and a D-20 howitzer.Russian servicepeople of Battlegroup Yug have defeated two Ukrainian brigades near the settlements of Ostroe and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, eliminating more than 475 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.A UK-made FH-70 howitzer, a D-20 howitzer and two Msta-B howitzers, as well as a D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105-mm M119 gun were hit in the course of counter-battery warfare, the ministry said. Two Ukrainian ammunition depots were also destroyed, the ministry added.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 120 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Russian forces also repelled an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 72 Mechanized Brigade near the village of Vlodymyrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

