https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/us-drones-flight-near-crimea-could-aim-to-test-russian-air-defenses---military-analyst-1118786729.html

US Drone's Flight Near Crimea Could Aim to Test Russian Air Defenses - Military Analyst

US Drone's Flight Near Crimea Could Aim to Test Russian Air Defenses - Military Analyst

Sputnik International

The US has flown its reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea more than once, with the Russian Foreign Ministry warning of possible retaliation if the UAVs violate Russia’s airspace.

2024-06-05T14:55+0000

2024-06-05T14:55+0000

2024-06-05T14:55+0000

russia

us

crimea

drone

uav

border

air defense system

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ee411e095ad4435b2c1640a80a5aa3.jpg

The US­­-made Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is specifically designed to track down targets, Dmitry Drozdenko, a military analyst and chief editor of the Fatherland Arsenal Internet portal, told Sputnik when commenting on information about such a drone flying over neutral waters of the Black Sea near Russia's Crimean Peninsula for a second day in a row.He explained that the drone earlier turned off its transponder, a control device that picks up and automatically responds to an incoming signal, something that he said resulted in the UAV temporarily vanishing from the Flightradar24 tracking website.The analyst added that no actions against the drone are expected because it remains in international waters, but when it comes to rationale, the UAV should have been shot down.Flying reconnaissance drones to the Black Sea has not been uncommon for the US in the past amid Russia’s warnings of retaliation. Last year, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea after engaging in sharp maneuvering and that fighter jets scrambled to intercept the UAV but did not use weapons against the drone, which flew towards the Russian border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/russian-air-defense-downs-8-atacms-missiles-8-drones-near-crimea-overnight---mod-1118695712.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the us­­-made global hawk unmanned aerial vehicle, flightradar24 tracking website, northrop grumman rq-4b global hawk, us flying reconnaissance drones to the black sea