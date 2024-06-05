https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/umbrella-brand-made-in-russia-to-raise-awareness-abroad-of-manufacturers---export-center-1118789688.html

The umbrella brand "Made in Russia" will help increase global awareness of Russian producers, with some companies already using this brand name in more than 70 countries, Russian Export Center (REC) Vice President Roman Genkel said on Wednesday.

"Under the umbrella brand 'Made in Russia,' domestic products are already present in more than 70 priority markets. We offer manufacturers who want to assert themselves forcefully a whole range of support measures, in which we have good expertise and extensive experience," Genkel told a forum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). REC has been developing the national brand since 2017, with the initiative supported at the state level, Genkel added.

