Umbrella Brand 'Made in Russia' to Raise Awareness Abroad of Manufacturers - Export Center
Umbrella Brand 'Made in Russia' to Raise Awareness Abroad of Manufacturers - Export Center
The umbrella brand "Made in Russia" will help increase global awareness of Russian producers, with some companies already using this brand name in more than 70 countries, Russian Export Center (REC) Vice President Roman Genkel said on Wednesday.
17:18 GMT 05.06.2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - The umbrella brand "Made in Russia" will help increase global awareness of Russian producers, with some companies already using this brand name in more than 70 countries, Russian Export Center (REC) Vice President Roman Genkel said on Wednesday.
"Under the umbrella brand 'Made in Russia,' domestic products are already present in more than 70 priority markets. We offer manufacturers who want to assert themselves forcefully a whole range of support measures, in which we have good expertise and extensive experience," Genkel told a forum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
REC has been developing the national brand since 2017, with the initiative supported at the state level, Genkel added.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

