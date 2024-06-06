https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/rosatoms-specialists-to-explore-possibilities-for-npp-in-burkina-faso---energy-minister-1118797435.html

Rosatom's Specialists to Explore Possibilities for NPP in Burkina Faso - Energy Minister

A group of technical specialists from Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will travel to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, in the coming days to study what capacity and where a nuclear power plant (NPP) would be built, Burkinabe Energy Minister Yacouba Zabre Gouba has told Sputnik.

"We agreed with the Russian side that a group of technical specialists could arrive in Ouagadougou in the coming days to clarify the details and study what capacity and where this power plant will be located," the minister said. On Wednesday, Russia and Burkina Faso signed three memorandums of cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy on the sidelines of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The documents were signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Burkinabe Energy Minister Yacouba Zabre Gouba. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

