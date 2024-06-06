https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-learned-to-overcome-turbulent-situations-in-global-economy---finance-minister-1118807994.html
Russia Learned to Overcome Turbulent Situations in Global Economy - Finance Minister
Russia Learned to Overcome Turbulent Situations in Global Economy - Finance Minister
Sputnik International
Russia has learned to overcome turbulent situations in the global economy thanks to monetary and budget policies
2024-06-06T10:48+0000
2024-06-06T10:48+0000
2024-06-06T10:48+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
spief
spief 2024
russian central bank
elvira nabiullina
anton siluanov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115481260_0:240:3081:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_3e574bdfa89a9ea5acbc0b5c347478c4.jpg
One of the main tasks is to ensure the financial sovereignty of Russia, the minister said, adding that it is necessary to keep the country’s financial system balanced.This opinion was mirrored by Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina who urged to preserve national macroeconomic stability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-has-become-economic-role-model-to-rest-of-the-world--analyst-1118799634.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115481260_73:0:2802:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69070544aab7cb1b46c33877c0f61058.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, russian exports, spief, russia gdp, russia wealth
russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, russian exports, spief, russia gdp, russia wealth
Russia Learned to Overcome Turbulent Situations in Global Economy - Finance Minister
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia has learned to overcome turbulent situations in the global economy thanks to monetary and budget policies, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
One of the main tasks is to ensure the financial sovereignty of Russia, the minister said, adding that it is necessary to keep the country’s financial system balanced.
"We have really learned how to get out of those difficult situations, turbulent global situations that all countries have faced — COVID, 2019, sanctions that Western countries still cannot stop. We learned how to get out of these difficult situations, and we learned, among other things, thanks to monetary policy and budgetary policy, primarily the budgetary principles, the rules that we followed," Siluanov said at the session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
This opinion was mirrored by Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina who urged to preserve national macroeconomic stability.
"Macroeconomic stability is the foundation that must be preserved and not destroyed," Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).