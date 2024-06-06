Russia Learned to Overcome Turbulent Situations in Global Economy - Finance Minister

"We have really learned how to get out of those difficult situations, turbulent global situations that all countries have faced — COVID, 2019, sanctions that Western countries still cannot stop. We learned how to get out of these difficult situations, and we learned, among other things, thanks to monetary policy and budgetary policy, primarily the budgetary principles, the rules that we followed," Siluanov said at the session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).