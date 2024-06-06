International
Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
One of the main tasks is to ensure the financial sovereignty of Russia, the minister said, adding that it is necessary to keep the country's financial system balanced.This opinion was mirrored by Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina who urged to preserve national macroeconomic stability.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia has learned to overcome turbulent situations in the global economy thanks to monetary and budget policies, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
One of the main tasks is to ensure the financial sovereignty of Russia, the minister said, adding that it is necessary to keep the country’s financial system balanced.

"We have really learned how to get out of those difficult situations, turbulent global situations that all countries have faced — COVID, 2019, sanctions that Western countries still cannot stop. We learned how to get out of these difficult situations, and we learned, among other things, thanks to monetary policy and budgetary policy, primarily the budgetary principles, the rules that we followed," Siluanov said at the session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This opinion was mirrored by Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina who urged to preserve national macroeconomic stability.
"Macroeconomic stability is the foundation that must be preserved and not destroyed," Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
