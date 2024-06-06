https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-has-become-economic-role-model-to-rest-of-the-world--analyst-1118799634.html

Russia Has Become ‘Economic Role Model’ to Rest of the World – Analyst

Russia Has Become ‘Economic Role Model’ to Rest of the World – Analyst

Sputnik International

Russia’s ability to achieve impressive growth under Western coercive measures has led countries around the globe to seek guidance and partnership with the country.

2024-06-06T04:06+0000

2024-06-06T04:06+0000

2024-06-06T05:58+0000

ruble

world

multipolar world

russia

west

mark sleboda

russian economy

russian economy under sanctions

us hegemony

western domination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118799474_0:335:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4b0e95a47032e6482d22816dc3ec2f.jpg

In recent decades, sanctions have become a policy tool of choice for Western leaders seeking to undermine global adversaries. With anti-war sentiment on the rise among conflict weary Americans, the United States, in particular, has relied on economic restrictions and penalties to leverage its influence internationally.Two-thirds of global sanctions since the 1990s have been imposed by the US, estimates academic Manu Karuka, and one-third of that number have been imposed by President Joe Biden alone. Some one-fourth of the world’s nations are now sanctioned by the UN or Western countries, claims economist Francisco Rodríguez.Although sanctions are frequently proposed as an alternative to armed conflict, the policy is not without controversy. “Sanctions may significantly worsen the situation of the civilian population,” writes researcher Joy Gordon, preventing access to food, medicines, and other essentials. While scholars question the degree to which these measures effectively force political change, their often dire consequences for ordinary people are difficult to deny.The emergence of the Russian Federation from a recent set of severe US-led sanctions largely unscathed, then, is seen as a landmark moment by Global South nations seeking to resist a tactic often employed by the West.Moscow has not only survived the economic aggression but has thrived, surpassing Germany and Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, notes security analyst Mark Sleboda. The international relations expert joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday to discuss why countries around the world increasingly see Russia as an economic model and partner.The article posits the creation of “new growth centers” as a building block for such an order, with Global South countries strengthening bilateral relations to build power independent from the Western-led economic system. The article notes efforts to strengthen ties in areas such as pharmaceuticals, energy production, education, security, and space programs.“Isolation” was “the buzz word of 2022,” Sleboda noted, with observers predicting Russia’s economic demise in the face of denunciations from the West over its special military operation in the Donbass. But “out of 192 countries, plus or minus, in the world, 136 of them are going to have participants at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum,” the analyst noted, “including several heads of state.”“Boom. That is the sound of the US-led Western global hegemony cracking. That is amazing,” the analyst added.The international relations expert noted that African countries, in particular, are seeking cooperation with Russia as they look to break away from patterns of dependency established after their independence from Western colonial rule in the 20th century.“And that's why Lavrov is being greeted as almost a conquering hero as a representative of the Russian government and the foreign minister of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia is an inspiration because the countries of Africa have long been very much suffering under the heel of US-led Western global hegemony… They've suffered enough that they're looking for an inspiration and a model that works. And a partner in how to get out from under that jackboot.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-economy-overtakes-germany-uk-and-france-despite-western-sanctions-1112511026.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lavrov-holds-presser-with-burkina-faso-foreign-minister-traore-1118778369.html

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russia thrives, ukraine crisis, german economy, us economy, mass protests, sanctions failed, sanctions backfired. russia-africa cooperation, russia-burkina faso cooperation, global south leader, free world leader, leader of the free world