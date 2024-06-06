https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-reconnaissance-drone-again-spotted-patrolling-southeast-of-crimea---flight-tracker-1118811941.html

US Reconnaissance Drone Again Spotted Patrolling Southeast of Crimea - Flight Tracker

US Reconnaissance Drone Again Spotted Patrolling Southeast of Crimea - Flight Tracker

Sputnik International

The US Air Force's Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone is once again patrolling the airspace southeast of Crimea, according to data from the Flightradar24 portal.

2024-06-06T13:16+0000

2024-06-06T13:16+0000

2024-06-06T13:16+0000

russia

moscow

crimea

black sea

mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet

p-8a poseidon

russia

us drone

drone

reconnaissance aircraft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117635005_0:111:3030:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_68ae183b6c2cc71641e4b4b945a920b3.jpg

As of 12:56 Moscow time (09:56 GMT), the drone with the Forte14 call sign was circling southeast of Crimea at an altitude of about 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles). It took off from the Catania airfield on the Italian island of Sicily at about 07:30 Moscow time and proceeded through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria to the Black Sea. After passing the peninsula, the drone continued east toward the Russian city of Sochi, the data showed. At the same time, a US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft was patrolling in the skies over the coastal region of Romania. It took off from the same airfield at about 09:00 Moscow time, according to the portal. Drones of this type with similar call signs have repeatedly been spotted on patrol over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/us-drones-flight-near-crimea-could-aim-to-test-russian-air-defenses---military-analyst-1118786729.html

moscow

crimea

black sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us reconnaissance drone, us reconnaissance drones over russia, us reconnaissance drone over crimea, us drones flying over black sea, us air force's northrop grumman rq-4b global hawk reconnaissance drone