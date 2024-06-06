https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-reconnaissance-drone-again-spotted-patrolling-southeast-of-crimea---flight-tracker-1118811941.html
US Reconnaissance Drone Again Spotted Patrolling Southeast of Crimea - Flight Tracker
US Reconnaissance Drone Again Spotted Patrolling Southeast of Crimea - Flight Tracker
Sputnik International
The US Air Force's Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone is once again patrolling the airspace southeast of Crimea, according to data from the Flightradar24 portal.
2024-06-06T13:16+0000
2024-06-06T13:16+0000
2024-06-06T13:16+0000
russia
moscow
crimea
black sea
mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet
p-8a poseidon
russia
us drone
drone
reconnaissance aircraft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117635005_0:111:3030:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_68ae183b6c2cc71641e4b4b945a920b3.jpg
As of 12:56 Moscow time (09:56 GMT), the drone with the Forte14 call sign was circling southeast of Crimea at an altitude of about 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles). It took off from the Catania airfield on the Italian island of Sicily at about 07:30 Moscow time and proceeded through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria to the Black Sea. After passing the peninsula, the drone continued east toward the Russian city of Sochi, the data showed. At the same time, a US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft was patrolling in the skies over the coastal region of Romania. It took off from the same airfield at about 09:00 Moscow time, according to the portal. Drones of this type with similar call signs have repeatedly been spotted on patrol over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/us-drones-flight-near-crimea-could-aim-to-test-russian-air-defenses---military-analyst-1118786729.html
moscow
crimea
black sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117635005_231:0:2799:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_3a54d69bd9e553137179f5eb4fcbeba8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us reconnaissance drone, us reconnaissance drones over russia, us reconnaissance drone over crimea, us drones flying over black sea, us air force's northrop grumman rq-4b global hawk reconnaissance drone
us reconnaissance drone, us reconnaissance drones over russia, us reconnaissance drone over crimea, us drones flying over black sea, us air force's northrop grumman rq-4b global hawk reconnaissance drone
US Reconnaissance Drone Again Spotted Patrolling Southeast of Crimea - Flight Tracker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Air Force's Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone is once again patrolling the airspace southeast of Crimea, according to data from the Flightradar24 portal.
As of 12:56 Moscow time (09:56 GMT), the drone with the Forte14
call sign was circling southeast of Crimea
at an altitude of about 15.8 kilometers (9.8 miles). It took off from the Catania airfield on the Italian island of Sicily at about 07:30 Moscow time and proceeded through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria to the Black Sea. After passing the peninsula, the drone continued east toward the Russian city of Sochi
, the data showed.
At the same time, a US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft was patrolling in the skies over the coastal region of Romania. It took off from the same airfield at about 09:00 Moscow time, according to the portal.
Drones of this type with similar call signs have repeatedly been spotted on patrol over the neutral waters of the Black Sea
.
The RQ-4 Global Hawk is a high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It can endure more than 30 hours of flight and provide real-time images in all weather conditions, according to its manufacturer, Northrop Grumman.