https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/brics-considering-some-30-cooperation-requests-from-different-countries-1118830056.html

BRICS Considering Some 30 Cooperation Requests From Different Countries

BRICS Considering Some 30 Cooperation Requests From Different Countries

Sputnik International

BRICS is currently considering about 30 requests from different countries, which propose to establish different forms of cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2024-06-07T09:33+0000

2024-06-07T09:33+0000

2024-06-07T09:33+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

brics

spief 2024

spief

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840682_0:26:3550:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_1049658acd10ca54dd6116e89827ef23.jpg

"BRICS is currently considering about 30 applications from various countries, large, small, and medium-sized, which propose to establish various forms of cooperation," Lavrov told the Channel One broadcaster. Additionally, BRICS will introduce a category of "partner countries," the minister said.Lavrov will also take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod from June 10-11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said ."One of the most important events planned for the coming week is a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of the BRICS countries in Nizhny Novgorod. It will take place from June 10-11 as part of the Russian chairmanship in this association. A separate meeting will be held with the participation of a number of countries of the global South and East," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/brics-blocs-bullion-buy-up-buoys-trend-toward-dedollarization-1118365980.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, sergey lavrov, maria zakharova, brics summit in nizhny novgorod, st.petersburg international economic forum (spief)