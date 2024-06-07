https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/brics-considering-some-30-cooperation-requests-from-different-countries-1118830056.html
BRICS Considering Some 30 Cooperation Requests From Different Countries
BRICS is currently considering about 30 requests from different countries, which propose to establish different forms of cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"BRICS is currently considering about 30 applications from various countries, large, small, and medium-sized, which propose to establish various forms of cooperation," Lavrov told the Channel One broadcaster. Additionally, BRICS will introduce a category of "partner countries," the minister said.Lavrov will also take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod from June 10-11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said ."One of the most important events planned for the coming week is a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of the BRICS countries in Nizhny Novgorod. It will take place from June 10-11 as part of the Russian chairmanship in this association. A separate meeting will be held with the participation of a number of countries of the global South and East," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
