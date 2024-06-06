https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/key-takeaways-from-brics-role-in-the-search-of-a-new-world-order-spief-forum-1118813542.html

Key Takeaways From 'BRICS' Role in the Search of a New World Order' SPIEF Forum

Key Takeaways From 'BRICS' Role in the Search of a New World Order' SPIEF Forum

Sputnik International

Prominent economists, political scientists, scholars and media figures gathered on the sidelines of Saint Petersburg to discuss the role of BRICS bloc in global economy and international relations.

2024-06-06T15:35+0000

2024-06-06T15:35+0000

2024-06-06T15:35+0000

spief

spief 2024

brics

russia

china

alexander dugin

alexander zhukov

dmitry kiselev

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

xinhua news agency

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118813731_0:195:2948:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_66bf087470e2ac82962e4dd1adf788e1.jpg

Prominent economists, political scientists, scholars and media figures gathered on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to discuss the role of BRICS in the global economy and international relations.The world is facing major shifts and BRICS must become a leader of the new world, said Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, who opened the discussion. He added that experts and scholars who gathered for the dialogue should try to come up with ideas that will act as a booster for the BRICS leadership.For his part, Jose Pio Borges, president of the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Center for International Relations, emphasized that BRICS countries have achieved significant progress in terms of GDP, economic growth, and population numbers. He underscored that the population of BRICS countries before the expansion amounted to 3.2 billion while G7 countries are populated by only 800 million citizens. What is more important, the per capita growth of BRICS economies is 4.5% which dwarfs the G7 per capita growth by three.Borges highlighted that the G7 countries, which were once powerful industrialized Western nations, have seen their influence decline over time.Despite excellent economic performances, BRICS nations have much to do financial-wise, stressed First Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma Alexander Zhukov. He underscored the importance of independent payment systems, adding that de-dollarization and a switch to national currencies is a “major trend”, noting that over 80% of Russia's transactions with BRICS countries are conducted in national currencies.While facing challenges, BRICS nations have a serious competitive advantage, and this advantage is a culture of entrepreneurship, believes Binod Singh Ajatshatru, director of the BRICS Institute in New Delhi.Singh Ajatshatru also stressed the positive role of the BRICS New Development Bank.Traditional Values and Independent Media The issue of culture and soft power was also touched upon during the discussion. BRICS is a unity of the different nations with different cultures that gathered together to protect traditional values from Western influence, said Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin.Cultural diversity is a stimulus to get more information about each other and the role of independent international news agencies like Sputnik that reflect the national stance on global issues and act as a window to their country is paramount, believes Kiselev.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

spief, spief 2024, brics spief, kisilev spief, dugin spief, expert forum brics, culture brics