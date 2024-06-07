International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/natos-bauer-says-there-should-be-no-limits-on-ukraines-ability-to-strike-inside-russia-1118852145.html
NATO's Bauer Says There Should Be No Limits on Ukraine's Ability to Strike Inside Russia
NATO's Bauer Says There Should Be No Limits on Ukraine's Ability to Strike Inside Russia
Sputnik International
NATO's top military officer Rob Bauer said on Friday there should be no limits on Ukraine's ability to strike military targets deeper inside Russian territory.
2024-06-07T18:38+0000
2024-06-07T18:38+0000
military
russia
ukraine
nato
army tactical missile system (atacms)
vladimir putin
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg
"In the law of armed conflicts, there's no limits in terms of the range," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview. "So militarily, again, if the target is deeper into Russia, then militarily you want to strike that target." Bauer said deeper strikes into Russian territory would disrupt critical military logistics operations. However, he noted that Ukraine would be wise to follow restrictions placed on its use of Western weapons if it wants to continue to receive support from allies. President Joe Biden recently gave Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike military targets just across Russia's border, but the use of ATACMS or strikes deeper into Russian territory are prohibited. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO nations that they should realize "what they are playing with" when they allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory. He also underscored that Russia will use all means at its disposal if the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are threatened. Russia also asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on June 14 to discuss the West's approval for Kiev to use its weapons on Russian territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/nato-100-involved-in-aiming-approval-of-ukrainian-attacks-deep-inside-russia-analysts-1118740855.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:705:1500:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_4d032631a041333d1c05b7382b43a005.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, ukraine, ukrainian strikes inside russia
nato, ukraine, ukrainian strikes inside russia

NATO's Bauer Says There Should Be No Limits on Ukraine's Ability to Strike Inside Russia

18:38 GMT 07.06.2024
© Wikipedia / Public DomainATACMS Army Tactical Missile System
ATACMS Army Tactical Missile System - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© Wikipedia / Public Domain
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO's top military officer Rob Bauer said on Friday there should be no limits on Ukraine's ability to strike military targets deeper inside Russian territory.
"In the law of armed conflicts, there's no limits in terms of the range," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview. "So militarily, again, if the target is deeper into Russia, then militarily you want to strike that target."
Bauer said deeper strikes into Russian territory would disrupt critical military logistics operations.
However, he noted that Ukraine would be wise to follow restrictions placed on its use of Western weapons if it wants to continue to receive support from allies.
NATO intelligence collection and processing center. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2024
Analysis
NATO ‘100% Involved’ in Aiming, Approval of Ukrainian Attacks Deep Inside Russia: Analysts
1 June, 19:14 GMT
President Joe Biden recently gave Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike military targets just across Russia's border, but the use of ATACMS or strikes deeper into Russian territory are prohibited.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO nations that they should realize "what they are playing with" when they allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory. He also underscored that Russia will use all means at its disposal if the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are threatened.
Russia also asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on June 14 to discuss the West's approval for Kiev to use its weapons on Russian territory.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала