NATO's Bauer Says There Should Be No Limits on Ukraine's Ability to Strike Inside Russia

NATO's top military officer Rob Bauer said on Friday there should be no limits on Ukraine's ability to strike military targets deeper inside Russian territory.

"In the law of armed conflicts, there's no limits in terms of the range," Bauer said during a Washington Post interview. "So militarily, again, if the target is deeper into Russia, then militarily you want to strike that target." Bauer said deeper strikes into Russian territory would disrupt critical military logistics operations. However, he noted that Ukraine would be wise to follow restrictions placed on its use of Western weapons if it wants to continue to receive support from allies. President Joe Biden recently gave Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike military targets just across Russia's border, but the use of ATACMS or strikes deeper into Russian territory are prohibited. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO nations that they should realize "what they are playing with" when they allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory. He also underscored that Russia will use all means at its disposal if the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are threatened. Russia also asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on June 14 to discuss the West's approval for Kiev to use its weapons on Russian territory.

ukraine

