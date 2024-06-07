https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/preliminary-work-on-brics-common-currency-ongoing-1118849025.html

Preliminary Work on BRICS Common Currency Ongoing

The work on establishing a currency for use within BRICS is ongoing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the mindset is also to increase the use of national currencies in settlements within the block.

"The work on moving towards a currency which Russia and BRICS could use for settlements or as a reference currency is ongoing. However, the matter of when this common currency will be developed is complicated as every single national legislation has its own specifics," Pankin told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The development of the common currency is going to proceed gradually and with its own complexities, he continued. At the BRICS summit in the South African city of Johannesburg in August 2023, the block's leaders adopted a declaration that calls for the use of local currencies in mutual trade and the strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlement in local currencies.

