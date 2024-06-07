https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/preliminary-work-on-brics-common-currency-ongoing-1118849025.html
Preliminary Work on BRICS Common Currency Ongoing
Preliminary Work on BRICS Common Currency Ongoing
Sputnik International
The work on establishing a currency for use within BRICS is ongoing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the mindset is also to increase the use of national currencies in settlements within the block.
2024-06-07T15:37+0000
2024-06-07T15:37+0000
2024-06-07T15:37+0000
russia
brics
johannesburg
spief
spief 2024
world
de-dollarization
dollar hegemony
dumping the dollar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112765234_0:0:1316:740_1920x0_80_0_0_10670fd7cde71b0202f42f71bdd14a70.jpg
"The work on moving towards a currency which Russia and BRICS could use for settlements or as a reference currency is ongoing. However, the matter of when this common currency will be developed is complicated as every single national legislation has its own specifics," Pankin told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The development of the common currency is going to proceed gradually and with its own complexities, he continued. At the BRICS summit in the South African city of Johannesburg in August 2023, the block's leaders adopted a declaration that calls for the use of local currencies in mutual trade and the strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlement in local currencies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/de-dollarization-bombshell-the-coming-of-brics-decentralized-monetary-ecosystem-1118409748.html
russia
johannesburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112765234_156:0:1143:740_1920x0_80_0_0_8bc77b704bebc6528f10028ce3d688a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system
Preliminary Work on BRICS Common Currency Ongoing
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The work on establishing a currency for use within BRICS is ongoing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the mindset is also to increase the use of national currencies in settlements within the block.
"The work on moving towards a currency which Russia and BRICS could use for settlements or as a reference currency is ongoing. However, the matter of when this common currency will be developed is complicated as every single national legislation has its own specifics
," Pankin told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The development of the common currency is going to proceed gradually and with its own complexities, he continued.
"But there is also a mindset to use more national currencies, including digital ones, the digital ruble, for example, in economic relations," Pankin added.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1, 2024. Also on January 1, BRICS expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
At the BRICS summit in the South African city of Johannesburg in August 2023, the block's leaders adopted a declaration that calls for the use of local currencies in mutual trade and the strengthening of correspondent banking networks between the BRICS countries and enabling settlement in local currencies.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.