International
LIVE: Putin Speaks at SPIEF Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/rosatom-says-may-build-floating-npps-in-republic-of-guinea-under-new-memorandum-1118839557.html
Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum
Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum
Sputnik International
Russia and the Republic of Guinea have signed a memorandum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) providing for the construction of floating nuclear power plants, Russian energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.
2024-06-07T12:23+0000
2024-06-07T12:23+0000
world
russia
rosatom
guinea
spief
spief 2024
npp
nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118426638_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a5171d7ff1f1fd5560d2946bdadf66.jpg
"The parties will study the possibility of implementing the floating power units project in the Republic of Guinea within the framework of the agreement reached and will work out the terms and the conditions of the project," Rosatom said in a statement. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/rosatoms-specialists-to-explore-possibilities-for-npp-in-burkina-faso---energy-minister-1118797435.html
russia
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118426638_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6202789818ab4013c92799fb0f1479c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia republic of guinea st. petersburg international economic forum spief floating nuclear power plants russian energy corporation rosatom
russia republic of guinea st. petersburg international economic forum spief floating nuclear power plants russian energy corporation rosatom

Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum

12:23 GMT 07.06.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev / Go to the mediabank A worker at a workshop of the Khiagda enterprise in the Republic of Buryatia beginning preparations for the development of the Istochnoye and Verhinskoye natural uranium deposits at the Khiagda ore field.
 A worker at a workshop of the Khiagda enterprise in the Republic of Buryatia beginning preparations for the development of the Istochnoye and Verhinskoye natural uranium deposits at the Khiagda ore field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia and the Republic of Guinea have signed a memorandum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) providing for the construction of floating nuclear power plants, Russian energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.
"The parties will study the possibility of implementing the floating power units project in the Republic of Guinea within the framework of the agreement reached and will work out the terms and the conditions of the project," Rosatom said in a statement.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
World
Rosatom's Specialists to Explore Possibilities for NPP in Burkina Faso - Energy Minister
Yesterday, 00:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала