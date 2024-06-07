https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/rosatom-says-may-build-floating-npps-in-republic-of-guinea-under-new-memorandum-1118839557.html

Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum

Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum

Sputnik International

Russia and the Republic of Guinea have signed a memorandum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) providing for the construction of floating nuclear power plants, Russian energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.

2024-06-07T12:23+0000

2024-06-07T12:23+0000

2024-06-07T12:23+0000

world

russia

rosatom

guinea

spief

spief 2024

npp

nuclear power plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118426638_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a5171d7ff1f1fd5560d2946bdadf66.jpg

"The parties will study the possibility of implementing the floating power units project in the Republic of Guinea within the framework of the agreement reached and will work out the terms and the conditions of the project," Rosatom said in a statement. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/rosatoms-specialists-to-explore-possibilities-for-npp-in-burkina-faso---energy-minister-1118797435.html

russia

guinea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia republic of guinea st. petersburg international economic forum spief floating nuclear power plants russian energy corporation rosatom