Rosatom Says May Build Floating NPPs in Republic of Guinea Under New Memorandum

Russia and the Republic of Guinea have signed a memorandum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) providing for the construction of floating nuclear power plants, Russian energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.
"The parties will study the possibility of implementing the floating power units project in the Republic of Guinea within the framework of the agreement reached and will work out the terms and the conditions of the project," Rosatom said in a statement. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia and the Republic of Guinea have signed a memorandum at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) providing for the construction of floating nuclear power plants, Russian energy corporation Rosatom said on Friday.
"The parties will study the possibility of implementing the floating power units project in the Republic of Guinea within the framework of the agreement reached and will work out the terms and the conditions of the project
," Rosatom said in a statement.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF
from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries
and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements
.