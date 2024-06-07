https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-views-macrons-remarks-very-provocative-escalating-tensions-on-continent---kremlin-1118831004.html

Russia Views Macron’s Remarks Very Provocative, Escalating Tensions on Continent - Kremlin

Russia considers the recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on assistance to Kiev to be very provocative and escalating tensions on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots. Macron also said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation." Macron demonstrates absolute support for Kiev and declares France’s readiness for a direct participation in the military conflict, the official added.

