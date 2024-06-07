https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russia-views-macrons-remarks-very-provocative-escalating-tensions-on-continent---kremlin-1118831004.html
Russia Views Macron’s Remarks Very Provocative, Escalating Tensions on Continent - Kremlin
Russia Views Macron’s Remarks Very Provocative, Escalating Tensions on Continent - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia considers the recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on assistance to Kiev to be very provocative and escalating tensions on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2024-06-07T10:02+0000
2024-06-07T10:02+0000
2024-06-07T10:02+0000
world
emmanuel macron
dmitry peskov
france
kiev
russia
kremlin
nato
ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440679_0:0:3460:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_92636ecadb36cb1611a8a1ceaac5249a.jpg
Macron told a French TV channel that Paris will transfer Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kiev and train Ukrainian pilots. Macron also said that France plans to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, but does not consider this decision to be an "escalation." Macron demonstrates absolute support for Kiev and declares France’s readiness for a direct participation in the military conflict, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/ukraine-warmongering-burns-hole-in-frances-budget-1118736230.html
france
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440679_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efbe7642a9625f6271c05aab8ea946ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
Russia Views Macron’s Remarks Very Provocative, Escalating Tensions on Continent - Kremlin
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia considers the recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on assistance to Kiev to be very provocative and escalating tensions on the continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.