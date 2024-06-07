https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/russias-gazprom-turkiye-discuss-construction-of-intl-gas-hub-at-spief---company-1118840487.html

Russia's Gazprom, Turkiye Discuss Construction of Int’l Gas Hub at SPIEF - Company

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar have discussed bilateral cooperation during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including the development of an international gas hub, the company said on Friday.

"A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024. The parties discussed relevant issues pertaining to their cooperation. Specifically, attention was paid to Russian gas supplies to Turkiye and the project for creating an international gas hub," Gazprom said in a statement. The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

