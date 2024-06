https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/top-chinese-diplomat-to-partake-in-brics-meeting-in-nizhny-novgorod-june-10-11---beijing-1118832026.html

Top Chinese Diplomat to Partake in BRICS Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod June 10-11 - Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will participate in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod from June 10-11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

"Foreign Minister Wang Yi will take part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod from June 10 to 11 at the invitation of the Russian side," Mao told reporters.Russia and China intend to solve issues related to sanctions within the framework of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier, commenting on the upcoming meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

