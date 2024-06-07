https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/ukraine-conference-in-switzerland-to-end-without-peace-agreement---swiss-president-1118843626.html
Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President
An international conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will end without the signing of a peace agreement due to Russia's absence from the event, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Friday.
"We realize that we will not sign a peace agreement following the conference. To achieve peace, it is necessary for both sides to come to the negotiating table. This is not possible at the moment," Amherd told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The president expressed the hope that Russia and its allied countries would agree to join a new conference. The upcoming conference will focus on humanitarian assistance, nuclear and food security rather than peace issues, the Swiss president added.
An international conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will end without the signing of a peace agreement due to Russia's absence from the event, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Friday.
"For a conference to be successful, it would be very important that countries close to Russia attend it. But judging by the current state of affairs, China, Brazil and South Africa will not take part in it," Amherd said.
The upcoming conference will focus on humanitarian assistance, nuclear and food security rather than peace issues, the Swiss president added.
Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukrainian peace at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. More than 160 delegations from around the world have been invited to attend the event. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited