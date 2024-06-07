https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/ukraine-conference-in-switzerland-to-end-without-peace-agreement---swiss-president-1118843626.html

Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President

Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President

An international conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will end without the signing of a peace agreement due to Russia's absence from the event, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Friday.

"We realize that we will not sign a peace agreement following the conference. To achieve peace, it is necessary for both sides to come to the negotiating table. This is not possible at the moment," Amherd told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The president expressed the hope that Russia and its allied countries would agree to join a new conference. The upcoming conference will focus on humanitarian assistance, nuclear and food security rather than peace issues, the Swiss president added.

