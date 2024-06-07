International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in SPIEF 2024 Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/ukraine-conference-in-switzerland-to-end-without-peace-agreement---swiss-president-1118843626.html
Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President
Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President
Sputnik International
An international conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will end without the signing of a peace agreement due to Russia's absence from the event, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Friday.
2024-06-07T13:10+0000
2024-06-07T13:10+0000
world
switzerland
russia
ukraine
ukraine crisis
peace conference
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_0:9:1500:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c03b61a0e5da3b5ef9a0af7ca52681.jpg
"We realize that we will not sign a peace agreement following the conference. To achieve peace, it is necessary for both sides to come to the negotiating table. This is not possible at the moment," Amherd told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The president expressed the hope that Russia and its allied countries would agree to join a new conference. The upcoming conference will focus on humanitarian assistance, nuclear and food security rather than peace issues, the Swiss president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/ukraine-sonference-will-be-propaganda-exercise-to-cover-up-zelenskys-illegitimacy--analyst-1118649380.html
switzerland
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_176:0:1325:862_1920x0_80_0_0_1472917a824937f2c96f514326c9e6a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
swiss conference on ukraine, swiss peace summit, ukraine peace summit in switzerland
swiss conference on ukraine, swiss peace summit, ukraine peace summit in switzerland

Ukraine Conference in Switzerland to End Without Peace Agreement - Swiss President

13:10 GMT 07.06.2024
© Flickr / GideonSwiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva
Swiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© Flickr / Gideon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An international conference on Ukraine in Switzerland will end without the signing of a peace agreement due to Russia's absence from the event, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Friday.
"We realize that we will not sign a peace agreement following the conference. To achieve peace, it is necessary for both sides to come to the negotiating table. This is not possible at the moment," Amherd told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
The president expressed the hope that Russia and its allied countries would agree to join a new conference.
"For a conference to be successful, it would be very important that countries close to Russia attend it. But judging by the current state of affairs, China, Brazil and South Africa will not take part in it," Amherd said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to attend a meeting with US Secretary of State in Kiev on May 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2024
Analysis
Ukraine Сonference Will Be ‘Propaganda Exercise' to Cover Up Zelensky's Illegitimacy – Analyst
27 May, 10:04 GMT
The upcoming conference will focus on humanitarian assistance, nuclear and food security rather than peace issues, the Swiss president added.

Switzerland will host a high-level conference on Ukrainian peace at the Buergenstock resort outside of Lucerne from June 15-16. More than 160 delegations from around the world have been invited to attend the event. In April, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Bern, Vladimir Khokhlov, told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to the summit, adding that Moscow had no plans to participate in the event even if invited

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала