Swiss Conference on Ukraine Differs From China's Demands, World Expectations - Beijing
Swiss Conference on Ukraine Differs From China's Demands, World Expectations - Beijing
The plan for a conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland differs from China’s demands and world’s expectations, that is why it is difficult for Beijing to partake in the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
"There is a clear discrepancy between the conference agenda, China's demands and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate in this meeting," Mao told reporters. China's demands for a peace conference that is fair and impartial and not directed against any party are reflected in the consensus on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis recently released jointly with Brazil, and they also reflect the common concerns of the international community, especially developing countries, the diplomat said. A peace conference on Ukraine must be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev, otherwise it will be difficult to play a significant role in restoring peace, the spokeswoman said. China appreciates Switzerland's efforts to host the first summit to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and will continue to contribute in its own way to peace negotiations, maintaining interaction with all parties, Mao added.Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, that China had confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited.
swiss conference, china's demands and world's expectations, chinese foreign ministry
09:18 GMT 31.05.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The plan for a conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland differs from China’s demands and world’s expectations, that is why it is difficult for Beijing to partake in the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
"There is a clear discrepancy between the conference agenda, China's demands and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate in this meeting," Mao told reporters.
China's demands for a peace conference that is fair and impartial and not directed against any party are reflected in the consensus on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis recently released jointly with Brazil, and they also reflect the common concerns of the international community, especially developing countries, the diplomat said.
A peace conference on Ukraine must be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev, otherwise it will be difficult to play a significant role in restoring peace, the spokeswoman said.
China appreciates Switzerland's efforts to host the first summit to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and will continue to contribute in its own way to peace negotiations, maintaining interaction with all parties, Mao added.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, that China had confirmed it will not take part in a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland in June, where Russia was not invited.
