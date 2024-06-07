International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 2,850 Soldiers in Fights With Russia's Battlegroup Zapad - MoD
Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces have taken better positions in the past week, while the Ukrainian military has lost up to 2,850 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Battlegroup Zapad improved the situation along the front line [...] while repelling 11 counterattacks ... The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 2,850 military personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 2,835 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug, while Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 39 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 2,690 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 935 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok. Battlegroup Sever repelled 36 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 1,400 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also took control of the settlement of Paraskovyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Additionally, the the Russian armed forces carried out 27 massive strikes in the past week, hitting Ukraine's energy facilities, weapons storage arsenals and unmanned boats. All targets were hit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Zapad took better positions in the past week, while the Ukrainian military lost up to 2,850 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
"Battlegroup Zapad improved the situation along the front line [...] while repelling 11 counterattacks ... The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 2,850 military personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
Ukraine also lost up to 2,835 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug, while Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 39 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 2,690 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 935 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok.
Russian forces from the Zapad group of forces fire 82 mm mortar in Kupyansk direction. July 28, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 545 Soldiers in Fights With Russia's Battlegroup Zapad - MoD
5 June, 11:17 GMT
Battlegroup Sever repelled 36 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 1,400 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also took control of the settlement of Paraskovyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Additionally, the the Russian armed forces carried out 27 massive strikes in the past week, hitting Ukraine's energy facilities, weapons storage arsenals and unmanned boats. All targets were hit.
