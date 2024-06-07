https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/ukraine-loses-up-to-2850-soldiers-in-fights-with-russias-battlegroup-zapad---mod-1118841605.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 2,850 Soldiers in Fights With Russia's Battlegroup Zapad - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces have taken better positions in the past week, while the Ukrainian military has lost up to 2,850 soldiers in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Battlegroup Zapad improved the situation along the front line [...] while repelling 11 counterattacks ... The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 2,850 military personnel, two tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 2,835 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Yug, while Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 39 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 2,690 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 935 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok. Battlegroup Sever repelled 36 counterattacks and Kiev lost up to 1,400 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Russian forces also took control of the settlement of Paraskovyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Additionally, the the Russian armed forces carried out 27 massive strikes in the past week, hitting Ukraine's energy facilities, weapons storage arsenals and unmanned boats. All targets were hit.

