Buddhist Values Acquire Growing Importance in Polycentric World
20:14 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 09.06.2024)
The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted the 27th edition of the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 5-8.
Buddhist values are acquiring ever greater importance in today’s increasingly polycentric world, Alexei Tsydenov, head of the Russian Republic of Buryatia, underscored on the sidelines of SPIEF 2024.
As part of the discussion at the forum, he noted that the US, UK and the European Union form only 10.3% of the total population of the Earth, while countries in which Buddhism has historical roots account for almost 50%.
“There are different polycentricities, not only economic or military. There is a polycentricity of cultures, ideologies. And the theme of Buddhism is also polycentricity. With its own culture, moral values, philosophy... It seems to me that integration in line with the values espoused by the Buddhist religion are also becoming more important,” the head of Buryatia was cited as saying by UlanMedia.
Participant of the 1st International Buddhist Forum held as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Russian Republic of Buryatia, one of the world centers of Buddhist culture.
Multipolarity, polycentricity, was an important point of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
“It seems to me that the preservation of such life value guidelines that exist today in Russia, in our Orthodoxy, in Islam, in Buddhism - this is also polycentricity, this is what we are talking about today,” said Tsydenov.
Buryatia has been hosting Buddhists from around the world for the second year in succession. The 2nd International Buddhist Forum will take place in August 2024 in the capital of the republic, Ulan-Ude and the Ivolginsky datsan - the center of the Buddhist Traditional Sangha of Russia.
